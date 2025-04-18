Do You Know India Has Mini Pyramids? Assam's This Site Features In UNESCO World Heritage List
The Moidams of Charaideo in Assam is an ancient royal burial mound of the Ahom Dynasty and have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.
UNESCO Recognition
The Moidams of Charaideo in Assam, representing the Ahom Dynasty's royal burial system, have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.
Historical Significance
These mound-burial sites are often compared to the Egyptian pyramids and ancient Chinese royal graves for their grandeur and historical value.
Third Heritage Site in Assam
Moidams are the third site from Assam to receive World Heritage status, after Kaziranga and Manas, which were listed in 1985 under the natural category.
India is currently a member of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee (2021–2025) and is hosting its first session of the committee at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
The nomination of Moidams was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023, highlighting the cultural importance of the site.
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized that the recognition brings international attention to Assam's 700-year-old cultural legacy and the heritage of the Ahom kings. (Image: PIB)
