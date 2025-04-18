Advertisement
The Moidams of Charaideo in Assam is an ancient royal burial mound of the Ahom Dynasty and have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. 

 

Updated:Apr 18, 2025, 10:29 PM IST
UNESCO Recognition

1/6
UNESCO Recognition

The Moidams of Charaideo in Assam, representing the Ahom Dynasty's royal burial system, have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Historical Significance

2/6

These mound-burial sites are often compared to the Egyptian pyramids and ancient Chinese royal graves for their grandeur and historical value.

Third Heritage Site in Assam

3/6

Moidams are the third site from Assam to receive World Heritage status, after Kaziranga and Manas, which were listed in 1985 under the natural category.

4/6

India is currently a member of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee (2021–2025) and is hosting its first session of the committee at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

5/6

The nomination of Moidams was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023, highlighting the cultural importance of the site.

6/6

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized that the recognition brings international attention to Assam's 700-year-old cultural legacy and the heritage of the Ahom kings. (Image: PIB)

Assam
