Rahul Gandhi's 55th Birthday: Rare Childhood Photos Of India's Political Scion - In Pics

 Congress leader has turned 55 years old today.  On the occasion of Rahul Gandhi's birthday, let us have a look at some of his rare childhood pictures. 
Updated:Jun 19, 2025, 03:26 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi's Political Career

Rahul Gandhi's Political Career

He entered politics in 2004 and became an MP  by winning from Amethi in the 2004 general elections. Notably, Amethi was also the parliamentary constituency of his father, Rajiv Gandhi.

 

Educational Qualification

Educational Qualification

Rahul Gandhi completed his elementary education at Modern School, Delhi. He then attended The Doon School in Dehradun from 1981 to 1983.  He graduated in Arts in 1994 and got an MPhil degree from Trinity College, Cambridge University in 1995.

 

Rahul Gandhi was very close to his grandmother, Indira Gandhi, since childhood, but he lost his grandmother at the age of just 21. After the murder of his grandmother, Rahul Gandhi was devastated when his father, Rajiv Gandhi, was assassinated on May 21, 1991. 

Political Background

Political Background

Rahul Gandhi belongs to a political family. His father, Rajiv Gandhi, served as the 6th Prime Minister of India. His grandmother,  Indira Gandhi, was India's first female Prime Minister. Furthermore, he is the great-grandson of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

 

Rahul Gandhi's Childhood

Rahul Gandhi's Childhood

Born on 19 June 1970, he is the eldest of two children born to Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. His sister Priyanka is two years younger.

 

