Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2929651https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/rain-rice-rustic-trails-7-villages-in-india-you-need-to-experience-this-monsoon-2929651
NewsPhotos Rain, Rice & Rustic Trails: 7 Villages In India You Need To Experience This Monsoon
photoDetails

Rain, Rice & Rustic Trails: 7 Villages In India You Need To Experience This Monsoon

India's monsoon season transforms its landscapes into lush, green paradises, and some of the best places to witness this magic are these hidden villages. And these 7 Indian Villages highlights the  charm of the rural escapes that come alive with natural beauty during the rains. From mist-covered hills and cascading waterfalls to vibrant local culture and warm hospitality and many more, these villages offer a peaceful retreat from city life. An ideal place for the nature lovers, photographers, and culture seekers and each destination provides a unique glimpse into monsoon-drenched India.

Updated:Jul 10, 2025, 12:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Mawlynnong, Meghalaya:

1/7
Mawlynnong, Meghalaya:

Mawlynnong, Meghalaya: It is often dubbed as cleanest village in Asia. Mawlynnong transforms into a lush green paradise specially during the monsoon. Here you can experience misty mornings, bamboo houses, and living root bridges  that makes it a magical getaway. It is located in the East Khasi Hills and a serene spot for those who are nature lover. 

Follow Us

Banavasi, Karnataka:

2/7
Banavasi, Karnataka:

Banavasi, Karnataka: It is nestled nare the Western Ghats and is considered as an ancient village that comes alive with the scent of wet earth and temple bells during the downpour. It is surrounded by rice fields and forested trails and is an ideal place for those who love heritage and are solitude seekers. And the monsoon weather amplifies the charm of its 1,500-year-old Madhukeshwara Temple.

Follow Us

Khonoma, Nagaland:

3/7
Khonoma, Nagaland:

Khonoma, Nagaland: This village is a model of sustainable living and Khonoma is a warrior village that turns vibrantly green during the rainy season.And it is known for its strong conservation practices and scenic rice terraces. Khonoma offers a perfect blend of culture and nature.And during the monsoon season, the air here is crisp and the views are breathtaking.

Follow Us

Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh:

4/7
Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh:

Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh: This village is famed for its rolling paddy fields and Apatani tribal culture. Durinh the monsoon you can experience that the valley wears a surreal look with misty landscapes and emerald fields. A perfect place for slow travelers and who loves nature photography.  Ziro is located in the Northeast India.

Follow Us

Bhitargaon, Uttar Pradesh:

5/7
Bhitargaon, Uttar Pradesh:

Bhitargaon, Uttar Pradesh: It is a lesser-known village near Kanpur and it holds historical significance, specially the ancient brick temple from the Gupta period. Here themonsoon brings out the earthy tones of its fields and heritage ruins. History lover should explore it as it's a hidden gem for  and you can  explore the rural heartland charm.

Follow Us

Velas, Maharashtra:

6/7
Velas, Maharashtra:

Velas, Maharashtra: This village is famous for the Olive Ridley turtle festival. Velas is also a peaceful Konkan village that is surrounded by hills and beaches. And during the monsoon season Velas turns vibrant with greenery, waterfalls, and the soothing rhythm of rain on palm leaves. An ideal place for  eco-tourism and experiencing authentic Konkani hospitality.

Follow Us

Aranmula, Kerala:

7/7
Aranmula, Kerala:

Aranmula, Kerala: This riverside village along with the Pamba River becomes a cultural mosaic during the rains.This village is a  Home to the famous Aranmula Boat Race and sacred temples. It is steeped in heritage and lush scenery. Here, the monsoon adds a mystical charm to its snake boat races, art traditions, and specially the ancient rituals.

Follow Us
IndiaTravelvillagesMonsoonRainy seasonvillages in India to visit in monsoonbest Indian villages for monsoon travelrural monsoon destinations Indiaoffbeat villages to explore in rainmonsoon travel guide Indiaeco-tourism villages Indiascenic Indian villages in rainy seasonhidden gems India monsoongreen villages to visit in Indiacultural villages India monsoonscenic rural India monsoon travelvillage tourism India monsoonunexplored villages IndiaIndian countryside monsoon trips
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
cricket love stories
From MS Dhoni - Deepika, Virat- Genelia To Shubman-Sara: Five Rumoured Love Stories That Never Made It
camera icon11
title
10 languages
Most Spoken Languages In India: Hindi To Tamil To Marathi And Urdu - Check List
camera icon14
title
Skincare
10 Fruits That Naturally Boost Glowing Skin - You’ll Be Shocked By Number 8!
camera icon8
title
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill And Sara Tendulkar Spotted Together At Yuvraj Singh's Event, Reignites Dating Rumours
camera icon7
title
7 Bollywood Actors Who Won Hearts Playing Sikh Characters On-Screen
NEWS ON ONE CLICK