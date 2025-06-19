Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2918373https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/rainy-weekend-plans-these-monsoon-weekend-getaways-near-mumbai-to-enjoy-rain-lover-s-paradise-2918373
NewsPhotosRainy Weekend Plans? These Monsoon Weekend Getaways Near Mumbai To Enjoy Rain Lover’s Paradise
photoDetails

Rainy Weekend Plans? These Monsoon Weekend Getaways Near Mumbai To Enjoy Rain Lover’s Paradise

Looking for the perfect rainy weekend escape? These monsoon getaways near Mumbai like Lonavala, Matheran, Alibaug, and Khandala transform into lush green havens during the rains. Here you can explore the misty hills and waterfalls to serene beaches and scenic treks and  each spot offers a refreshing break from city life. Ideal for rain lovers and adventure lovers. These destinations promise nature, peace, and adventure all in one.
Updated:Jun 19, 2025, 01:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Lonavala:

1/7
Lonavala:

This place is everyone’s favourite and Lonavala transforms into a lush paradise with misty hills, gushing waterfalls, and cool weather. Here you can explore attractions like Bhushi Dam, Tiger Point, and Rajmachi while the fort is best enjoyed during rains. It’s a perfect spot for quick weekend escapes from Mumbai.  

Follow Us

Karnala:

2/7
Karnala:

 This place a few hours away from Mumbai is famous for the Karnala Bird Sanctuary and its historic fort. This green haven comes alive in the monsoon and a  short trek to the fort offers panoramic views. While the sanctuary attracts nature lovers and birdwatchers. It's ideal for a peaceful, nature-filled retreat.  

Follow Us

Matheran:

3/7
Matheran:

This is the only vehicle-free hill station. Matheran is wrapped in thick fog and greenery during the rains. Here you can enjoy toy train rides, scenic viewpoints like Panorama Point, and refreshing walks. The cool, quiet charm of Matheran is irresistible in the monsoon season.  

Follow Us

Alibaug:

4/7
Alibaug:

This place is just a ferry ride and a short drive away. It offers a coastal monsoon experience with its rain-washed beaches, forts like Kolaba, and charming countryside. The cool sea breeze and lush coconut groves make Alibaug a serene rainy escape.  

Follow Us

Khandala:

5/7
Khandala:

This place is located right next to Lonavala. Khandala blooms beautifully during monsoon with waterfalls, mist, and greenery all around. Here you can enjoy places like Duke’s Nose and Kune Falls, or simply enjoy the scenic drive through the Mumbai-Pune expressway.  

Follow Us

Bhivpuri:

6/7
Bhivpuri:

This place is a hidden gem near Karjat and is known for its waterfalls and trekking spots. During the rainy season, the Bhivpuri waterfall becomes a hotspot for adventurers and weekend explorers. People who love thrill with nature, this place is ideal for them.  

Follow Us

Vajreshwari:

7/7
Vajreshwari:

This place is known  for its hot water springs and ancient temples.  Vajreshwari is a spiritual and soothing escape near Mumbai. And it is surrounded by green hills and the Tansa River. A town that becomes especially scenic and peaceful during the rainy season. 

 

Follow Us
Monsoon getaways near mumbaiweekend trips from mumbairainy season travelbest monsoon destinationsMumbai weekend getawayrain lover destinationsHill Stations Near Mumbainature getaways near Mumbaiplaces to visit near Mumbai in monsoonLonavala monsoonAlibaug getawayscenic drives from mumbaimonsoon holiday spotsTravelWorldIndiaMonsoon 2025Mumbai
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Meet 5 Famous Legends Who Had The WORST Handwriting
Meet 5 Famous Legends Who Had The WORST Handwriting Yet Became Geniuses And Shocked The World With Their Innovations
camera icon7
title
Meet India's First Horror Film
India's First Horror Film Terrified Viewers, Was Made Only In Rs 9 Lakh, Earned In Crores; Lead Actress Was The Most BEAUTIFUL...
camera icon20
title
Jinal Mehta
Who Owns Gujarat Titans Now? Jinal Mehta’s ₹1.41 Lakh Crore Empire Takes Over Shubman Gill’s Team - In Pics
camera icon20
title
Prithvi Shaw
Who Is Prithvi Shaw’s New Girlfriend? Meet Akriti Agarwal – Actress, Influencer, And Internet Sensation
camera icon12
title
Entertainment
Horoscope Today, June 19 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Love’s Magnetic Energy Surrounds You, Libra
NEWS ON ONE CLICK