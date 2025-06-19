photoDetails

Rainy Weekend Plans? These Monsoon Weekend Getaways Near Mumbai To Enjoy Rain Lover’s Paradise

Looking for the perfect rainy weekend escape? These monsoon getaways near Mumbai like Lonavala, Matheran, Alibaug, and Khandala transform into lush green havens during the rains. Here you can explore the misty hills and waterfalls to serene beaches and scenic treks and each spot offers a refreshing break from city life. Ideal for rain lovers and adventure lovers. These destinations promise nature, peace, and adventure all in one.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/rainy-weekend-plans-these-monsoon-weekend-getaways-near-mumbai-to-enjoy-rain-lover-s-paradise-2918373

Anaika Sohal | Updated:Jun 19, 2025, 01:44 PM IST

Lonavala: 1 / 7 This place is everyone's favourite and Lonavala transforms into a lush paradise with misty hills, gushing waterfalls, and cool weather. Here you can explore attractions like Bhushi Dam, Tiger Point, and Rajmachi while the fort is best enjoyed during rains. It's a perfect spot for quick weekend escapes from Mumbai.

Karnala: 2 / 7 This place a few hours away from Mumbai is famous for the Karnala Bird Sanctuary and its historic fort. This green haven comes alive in the monsoon and a short trek to the fort offers panoramic views. While the sanctuary attracts nature lovers and birdwatchers. It's ideal for a peaceful, nature-filled retreat.

Matheran: 3 / 7 This is the only vehicle-free hill station. Matheran is wrapped in thick fog and greenery during the rains. Here you can enjoy toy train rides, scenic viewpoints like Panorama Point, and refreshing walks. The cool, quiet charm of Matheran is irresistible in the monsoon season.

Alibaug: 4 / 7 This place is just a ferry ride and a short drive away. It offers a coastal monsoon experience with its rain-washed beaches, forts like Kolaba, and charming countryside. The cool sea breeze and lush coconut groves make Alibaug a serene rainy escape.

Khandala: 5 / 7 This place is located right next to Lonavala. Khandala blooms beautifully during monsoon with waterfalls, mist, and greenery all around. Here you can enjoy places like Duke's Nose and Kune Falls, or simply enjoy the scenic drive through the Mumbai-Pune expressway.

Bhivpuri: 6 / 7 This place is a hidden gem near Karjat and is known for its waterfalls and trekking spots. During the rainy season, the Bhivpuri waterfall becomes a hotspot for adventurers and weekend explorers. People who love thrill with nature, this place is ideal for them.