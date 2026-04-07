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NewsPhotosRanked: Tallest statues in the world and their height in feet
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Ranked: Tallest statues in the world and their height in feet

World's tallest statues in 2026: For decades, statues from Japan dominated the list of the tallest statues in the world. Then China came out with Spring Temple Buddha and Myanmar's Laykyun Sekkya defied the odds to rank among the tallest statues. Nowhere in the global race till 2018, India broke into the league and topped the chart with the Statue of Unity. The record is likely to be remain with India as the tallest proposed statues of Lord Rama and Lord Shiva will also be in Asia only. Here is the list of the world's tallest statues and their height in feet: 

Updated:Apr 07, 2026, 08:47 PM IST
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1. Statue of Unity, India

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1. Statue of Unity, India

The tallest statue in the world is the Statue of Unity, with a height of 597 feet. It's located in India's Gujarat. It has been built to honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is credited with the unification of the princely states with independent India. The astonishing height of the statue makes it visible from miles away. (Image: IANS)

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2. Spring Temple Buddha, China

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2. Spring Temple Buddha, China

Spring Temple Buddha used to be the tallest in the world till 2018 before the Statue of Unity. The Spring Temple Buddha is staggering 502 feet tall. It represents the Vairocana Buddha and was completed in 2008. (Image: Chinese Govt)

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3. Laykyun Sekkya, Myanmar

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3. Laykyun Sekkya, Myanmar

The Laykyun Sekkya is a golden Buddha statue in Myanmar that rises to 381 feet. It was completed in 2008. Since it stands alongside a massive reclining Buddha, the place has turned into a major pilgrimage destination. (Image: Wikipedia)

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4. Ushiku Daibutsu, Japan

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4. Ushiku Daibutsu, Japan

Japan’s Ushiku Daibutsu is 394 feet tall and was completed in 1993. The statue depicts Amitabha Buddha and has provisions for visitors to enter inside the statue. (Image: Japan Tourism)

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5. Sendai Daikannon, Japan

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5. Sendai Daikannon, Japan

The Sendai Daikannon statue is yet another entry into the top rankings from Japan. It stands at 328 feet. It represents the Buddhist goddess Kannon. (Image: Japan Tourism)

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6. Statue of Liberty, USA

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6. Statue of Liberty, USA

The Statue of Liberty is among the most popular ones in the world. It's 305 feet tall and was gifted by France to America in 1886. It serves as a global symbol of freedom and democracy.

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7. The Motherland Calls, Russia

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7. The Motherland Calls, Russia

Russia’s The Motherland Calls features among the tallest with a height of 279 feet. Built in 1967, it commemorates the Battle of Stalingrad. The statue’s dynamic pose, with a sword raised high, makes it one of the most dramatic war memorials ever created.

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Statue of UnityWorld's tallest statueChinaJapan
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