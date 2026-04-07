Ranked: Tallest statues in the world and their height in feet

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World's tallest statues in 2026: For decades, statues from Japan dominated the list of the tallest statues in the world. Then China came out with Spring Temple Buddha and Myanmar's Laykyun Sekkya defied the odds to rank among the tallest statues. Nowhere in the global race till 2018, India broke into the league and topped the chart with the Statue of Unity. The record is likely to be remain with India as the tallest proposed statues of Lord Rama and Lord Shiva will also be in Asia only. Here is the list of the world's tallest statues and their height in feet: