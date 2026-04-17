Rare photos: First train in India – 173 years of rail journey that began with 400 passengers, 3 engines and 34-km ride
The story of Indian Railways began with a short ride between two stations, three steam engines and 400 passengers who stepped into history. Starting a journey that later became one of the world’s largest rail networks, the first passenger train in the country made its run from Bombay’s Bori Bunder station to Thane on April 16, 1853.
Today, Indian Railways connects cities, towns and villages across the country with high-speed trains such as Vande Bharat and long-distance express services. But the first step in this long journey was far more modest, both in scale and speed. (Photo: X/@RailMinIndia)
The first departure
Date: 16 April 1853
Time: 3:35 PM
Start point: Bori Bunder, Bombay (now Mumbai)
Destination: Thane, 33 km away
The first passenger train in India left Bori Bunder in the afternoon and reached Thane in about 70 minutes. The historic occasion was honoured with a 21-gun salute. (Photo: X/@RailMinIndia)
A train of firsts
14 wooden coaches
400 passengers onboard
Operated by Great Indian Peninsula Railway
First passenger railway company in India
The train was run by the Great Indian Peninsula Railway, which operated the country’s first passenger service. Around 400 people travelled on that historic run and became the first railway passengers in India. (Photo: X/Amrit Mahotsav)
Three engines, one journey
Engines named Sahib, Sindh and Sultan
14 coaches pulled together
Steam-powered operation
The train was not pulled by one engine but by three steam locomotives working together. Named Sahib, Sindh and Sultan, these engines pulled the 14-coach train along the route. It was an early experiment in railway operation in the country. (Photo: Meta)
Stops along the way
First halt: Byculla (water refill stop)
Second halt: Sion
15-minute stoppages at each station
The journey was not nonstop. The train stopped at Byculla after covering around 8 km, where water was filled in the engine. It later stopped at Sion as well. Both stops lasted around 15 minutes each, much longer than today’s short station halts. (Photo: Indian Railway Magazine)
Inside the first coaches
Wooden compartments
Simple design compared to modern trains
Limited seating comfort
The coaches used in 1853 were made of wood and were far simpler than modern day railway coaches. They were basic in design and structure. (Photo: Instagram)
The first route map
Start: Bori Bunder
Mid-route stops: Byculla, Sion
End point: Thane
Total distance: 33-34 km
The first rail route covered a short distance between Bombay and Thane. It laid the foundation for railway expansion across India in the decades that followed. (Photo: X/@RailMinIndia)
From steam to speed
1853: 34 km in 70 minutes
Today: High-speed trains crossing hundreds of km daily
India now has one of the world’s largest rail networks
What started with a short steam-powered ride has grown into one of the biggest railway systems in the world. Indian Railways now operates thousands of trains daily, carrying millions of passengers across states and regions. (Photo: X/@RailMinIndia)
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