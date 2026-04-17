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NewsPhotosRare photos: First train in India – 173 years of rail journey that began with 400 passengers, 3 engines and 34-km ride
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Rare photos: First train in India – 173 years of rail journey that began with 400 passengers, 3 engines and 34-km ride

The story of Indian Railways began with a short ride between two stations, three steam engines and 400 passengers who stepped into history. Starting a journey that later became one of the world’s largest rail networks, the first passenger train in the country made its run from Bombay’s Bori Bunder station to Thane on April 16, 1853.

 

Today, Indian Railways connects cities, towns and villages across the country with high-speed trains such as Vande Bharat and long-distance express services. But the first step in this long journey was far more modest, both in scale and speed. (Photo: X/@RailMinIndia)

Updated:Apr 17, 2026, 06:00 PM IST
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The first departure

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The first departure

Date: 16 April 1853

 

Time: 3:35 PM

 

Start point: Bori Bunder, Bombay (now Mumbai)

 

Destination: Thane, 33 km away

 

The first passenger train in India left Bori Bunder in the afternoon and reached Thane in about 70 minutes. The historic occasion was honoured with a 21-gun salute. (Photo: X/@RailMinIndia)

 

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A train of firsts

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14 wooden coaches

 

400 passengers onboard

 

Operated by Great Indian Peninsula Railway

 

First passenger railway company in India

 

The train was run by the Great Indian Peninsula Railway, which operated the country’s first passenger service. Around 400 people travelled on that historic run and became the first railway passengers in India. (Photo: X/Amrit Mahotsav)

 

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Three engines, one journey

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Engines named Sahib, Sindh and Sultan

 

14 coaches pulled together

 

Steam-powered operation

 

The train was not pulled by one engine but by three steam locomotives working together. Named Sahib, Sindh and Sultan, these engines pulled the 14-coach train along the route. It was an early experiment in railway operation in the country. (Photo: Meta)

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Stops along the way

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First halt: Byculla (water refill stop)

 

Second halt: Sion

 

15-minute stoppages at each station

 

The journey was not nonstop. The train stopped at Byculla after covering around 8 km, where water was filled in the engine. It later stopped at Sion as well. Both stops lasted around 15 minutes each, much longer than today’s short station halts. (Photo: Indian Railway Magazine)

 

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Inside the first coaches

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Wooden compartments

 

Simple design compared to modern trains

 

Limited seating comfort

 

The coaches used in 1853 were made of wood and were far simpler than modern day railway coaches. They were basic in design and structure. (Photo: Instagram)

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The first route map

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Start: Bori Bunder

 

Mid-route stops: Byculla, Sion

 

End point: Thane

 

Total distance: 33-34 km

 

The first rail route covered a short distance between Bombay and Thane. It laid the foundation for railway expansion across India in the decades that followed. (Photo: X/@RailMinIndia)

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From steam to speed

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1853: 34 km in 70 minutes

 

Today: High-speed trains crossing hundreds of km daily

 

India now has one of the world’s largest rail networks

 

What started with a short steam-powered ride has grown into one of the biggest railway systems in the world. Indian Railways now operates thousands of trains daily, carrying millions of passengers across states and regions. (Photo: X/@RailMinIndia)

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first train in indiaIndian Railways History1853 Train Bombay ThaneHeritage Railway India
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