Rare photos: First train in India – 173 years of rail journey that began with 400 passengers, 3 engines and 34-km ride

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The story of Indian Railways began with a short ride between two stations, three steam engines and 400 passengers who stepped into history. Starting a journey that later became one of the world’s largest rail networks, the first passenger train in the country made its run from Bombay’s Bori Bunder station to Thane on April 16, 1853.

Today, Indian Railways connects cities, towns and villages across the country with high-speed trains such as Vande Bharat and long-distance express services. But the first step in this long journey was far more modest, both in scale and speed. (Photo: X/@RailMinIndia)