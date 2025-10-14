Real Vs Fake Khoya? How To Identify Original Mawa THIS Diwali With Easy Tips
Real Vs Fake Khoya: Diwali and Dhanteras are just around the corner, and sweets play a big role in the celebrations. With the festive rush, the demand for khoya and mawa increases significantly. Unfortunately, this also raises the chances of fake or adulterated khoya and mawa being sold in the market. Using low-quality or contaminated products can affect the taste of sweets and even pose health risks. In this guide, we will explain simple ways to check whether khoya or mawa is real or fake.
Colour Check:
Genuine khoya or mawa has a creamy, light brown color resulting from milk reduction. If the product looks unnaturally white, chalky, or bright, it may contain additives like flour or powders, indicating it is adulterated or of low quality.
Smell Test:
Pure khoya or mawa emits a mild, fresh, milky aroma similar to ghee. If there is little to no scent or a chemical-like odor, it could be due to preservatives or artificial substances, signaling that the product is not authentic.
Texture Rub:
Rub a small amount of khoya or mawa between your palms. Real products feel slightly oily and grainy, leaving a greasy residue. Fake or adulterated versions are usually powdery, sticky, or rubbery in texture and fail to leave any natural greasiness.
Taste Test:
Authentic khoya or mawa tastes mildly sweet, creamy, and rich, reflecting its dairy origin. Adulterated products often taste bland, bitter, or even soapy due to added chemicals, detergents, or fillers, which compromise both flavor and quality.
Iodine Starch Test:
Dissolve a small portion of khoya or mawa in hot water and add a few drops of iodine. A blue coloration indicates starch adulteration, confirming the product is fake. No color change means the product is pure and free from such fillers.
Sulphuric Acid Check:
Adding concentrated sulphuric acid to a khoya or mava sample can reveal chemical adulteration. Formation of violet or blue hues indicates the presence of harmful chemicals like formalin, which are added to extend shelf life but make the product unsafe.
Vanaspati Detection:
Mix khoya or mawa with hydrochloric acid and sugar. If the mixture turns red, it indicates the presence of vanaspati (hydrogenated vegetable oil or trans-fat substitute), which is harmful to heart health and should not be present in genuine dairy products.
Dissolution in Water:
When mixed with water, pure khoya or mawa partially dissolves, leaving a milky residue. Fake versions either dissolve completely too quickly or leave undissolved particles, revealing the presence of fillers, starch, or other adulterants that compromise quality. (Image Credit: Freepik)
Trending Photos