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NewsPhotosRichest Chief Ministers in India 2026: From Rs 17 crore to Rs 1,413 crore - Here's who tops the list
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Richest Chief Ministers in India 2026: From Rs 17 crore to Rs 1,413 crore - Here's who tops the list

Discover the richest Chief Ministers in India in 2026, ranked by declared assets. See how D.K. Shivakumar, N. Chandrababu Naidu, Pema Khandu, and others compare on the latest wealth list.

 

Updated:Jun 01, 2026, 08:39 PM IST
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DK Shivakumar (Karnataka)

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DK Shivakumar (Karnataka)

DK Shivakumar tops the list of India's richest Chief Ministers. He has declared assets worth more than Rs 1,413 crore. No other Chief Minister comes close to his wealth. (Photo source: ANI)

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N Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh)

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N Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh)

In second place is N Chandrababu Naidu. The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has declared assets worth over Rs 931 crore, making him one of the richest politicians in India and one of only two CMs with assets above Rs 900 crore. (Photo source: ANI)

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Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh)

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Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh)

Pema Khandu secures the third spot with declared assets worth around Rs 332 crore. He is the last Chief Minister in the Rs 300-crore-plus category, after which the wealth figures decline significantly. (Photo source: ANI)

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The gap becomes clear from here. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared assets worth more than Rs 51 crore, followed by Neiphiu Rio with over Rs 46 crore and Mohan Yadav with assets exceeding Rs 42 crore. (Photo source: ANI)

 

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Next on the list are N Rangasamy and Revanth Reddy. Rangasamy has declared assets worth over Rs 38 crore, while Revanth Reddy's assets are valued at more than Rs 30 crore. (Photo source: ANI)

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The final spots in India's richest Chief Ministers list are held by Hemant Soren and Himanta Biswa Sarma. Their declared assets are worth over Rs 25 crore and Rs 17 crore, respectively. (Photo source: ANI)

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The shocking wealth gap

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The shocking wealth gap

(Photo source: AI)

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What These Numbers Reveal

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What These Numbers Reveal

These figures are based on officially declared assets filed by the leaders. Together, they provide a fascinating glimpse into the financial profiles of India's Chief Ministers and offer insight into the intersection of wealth, politics, and power in India. (Photo source: AI)

Also Read: Watch | Mother helps son plan surprise for dad - seconds later, she gets the shock of her life

 

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