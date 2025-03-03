Advertisement
Top 10 Richest Cities In India: THIS City Leads With Billionaires, Bengaluru’s Rank Will Surprise You

Top 10 Richest Cities in India by GDP 2024-25: India has some of the world's fastest-growing cities that play a big role in the country's economy. These cities are not just business hubs but also key centers for industry, trade, and technology, along with being important for culture and commerce.

 

Updated:Mar 03, 2025, 01:37 PM IST
Mumbai

Mumbai

Mumbai, India's financial capital, has a GDP of $368 billion. It is home to the Bombay Stock Exchange, major banks, and corporate headquarters. The city also thrives in trade, real estate, and Bollywood, making it a global entertainment hub. Mumbai’s diverse economy attracts businesses, investors, and talent from across the world.

 

Delhi

Delhi

Delhi, with a GDP of $167 billion, is India's political and administrative center. It thrives on government services, IT, tourism, and retail. The city has a booming infrastructure, historic landmarks, and a growing startup culture. Its strong connectivity and diverse job market make it one of India’s most influential economic and cultural hubs.

 

Kolkata

Kolkata

Kolkata, with a GDP of $150 billion, has a rich industrial and cultural heritage. It is famous for jute, steel, tea, and textiles, playing a key role in India’s trade network. Once the British capital of India, Kolkata continues to be an important commercial and educational center, fostering business growth and economic development.

 

Bengaluru

Bengaluru

Bengaluru, India’s Silicon Valley, has a GDP of $110 billion. It is a global IT and innovation hub, housing top tech firms and startups. The city also excels in aerospace, biotechnology, and research. With its thriving ecosystem, Bengaluru attracts skilled professionals and entrepreneurs, driving technological advancements and economic expansion.

 

Chennai

Chennai

Chennai, with a GDP of $78.6 billion, is a major automobile manufacturing hub. It is also known for its IT sector, industrial growth, and bustling port trade. The city plays a vital role in India’s economy, contributing significantly to exports. Chennai's strong infrastructure and skilled workforce support its rapid economic progress.

 

Hyderabad

Hyderabad

Hyderabad, with a GDP of $75 billion, is a leading IT and pharmaceutical center. Often called “Cyberabad,” it hosts major tech companies and research institutions. The city also excels in biotechnology and healthcare, making it a hub for medical advancements. Hyderabad’s growing economy and modern infrastructure attract investors worldwide.

 

Pune

Pune

Pune, with a GDP of $69 billion, is a prominent education and IT hub. It is home to top universities, tech parks, and manufacturing industries. The city’s automobile sector is rapidly expanding, boosting employment and economic growth. Pune’s pleasant climate and strong business ecosystem make it an attractive destination for professionals.

 

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, with a GDP of $68 billion, is a powerhouse of textiles, chemicals, and petrochemicals. The city has a strong business culture, with a thriving diamond and gem industry. Known for its entrepreneurial spirit, Ahmedabad’s industries drive economic growth, making it one of India’s most prosperous commercial centers.

 

Surat

Surat

Surat, with a GDP of $65 billion, is a global leader in diamond cutting and textiles. The city handles the majority of the world’s diamond polishing industry and has a thriving fabric trade. Surat’s well-developed infrastructure and business-friendly policies make it a crucial player in India’s export economy.

 

Vishakhapatnam

Vishakhapatnam

Vishakhapatnam, with a GDP of $43 billion, is a key port city supporting India’s trade and shipping industry. It has a strong presence in pharmaceuticals, heavy industries, and petroleum sectors. The city’s strategic coastal location and industrial growth make it an important economic hub in South India, attracting investments and development projects.

 

