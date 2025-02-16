Advertisement
Former UK PM's India Visit: Spotted With Wife, Mother-In-Law Sudha Murthy At Taj Mahal – 7 Photos
Former UK PM’s India Visit: Spotted With Wife, Mother-In-Law Sudha Murthy At Taj Mahal – 7 Photos

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited the Taj Mahal with his family, including wife Akshata Murty, mother-in-law Sudha Murty, and daughters Krishna and Anoushka. 

Updated:Feb 16, 2025, 03:05 PM IST
Rishi Sunak
