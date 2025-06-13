Runway Eraser: How India’s SAAW Can Cripple Pakistani Airbases With 100-Km Strike Range, Pinpoint Accuracy

photoDetails

India's defence capabilities took a giant leap with the development of the DRDO’s Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW)—a precision-guided bomb designed to cripple enemy airfield infrastructure from long distances. With successful trials across multiple platforms including the Jaguar, Su-30MKI, and the indigenous Hawk-i, SAAW symbolizes India's growing self-reliance in strategic strike capabilities. Here's a closer look at this lethal asset in the Indian Air Force’s arsenal that can decimate any Pakistani airbases within minutes: