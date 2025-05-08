S- 400 Missile: India's Iron Shield That Butchered Pakistani Drones, Missiles In Air - Check Russia Connection
Pakistan attempted military action against India just one day after the Indian armed forces conducted precision strikes on four terrorist camps within Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
In a decisive move aimed at avenging the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali national, India tonight launched precision military strikes on terrorist camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). According to an official statement released by the Indian Army, the operation — codenamed ‘Operation Sindoor’ — targeted nine specific locations linked to the orchestration and planning of cross-border terror attacks. The strikes, carried out by the Indian Armed Forces, were described as "focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature." The operation has been named 'Operation Sindoor' after only men were targetted in the Pahalgam attack and women were left alive. 'Sindoor' represents 'Suhaag' or marital status in Hindu religion and women wear 'Sindoor' to show that their husbands are alive.
The Indian Air Force employed the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system to counter Pakistan's attempt to escalate the situation last night. This move came just a day after India conducted precision strikes on four terrorist camps inside Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
India used the S-400 missile defense system to intercept the attack, a system widely regarded as one of the most powerful surface-to-air missiles (SAM) globally. The former Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Shirish Baban Deo (Retd) on Thursday praised the Indian Air Force's (IAF) recent use of the S-400 Sudarshan Chakra missile system, which was used last night to stop targets moving toward India.
The S-400 missile defense system is considered among the most advanced long-range air defense systems in the world. China became the first country to purchase the S-400 in 2014. Shirish Baban Deo added that the S-400's accuracy is very high, and it can even take down medium-range ballistic missiles. While speaking to ANI, Shirish Baban Deo said, "It is a very capable system, perhaps the most potent system in the world. It's an entire system with three types of radars and three types of missiles, each optimised for specific targets, from low-RCS to high-speed threats. Its single-shot kill probability is extremely high, and it's accurate and effective even against medium-range ballistic missiles."
The S-400 system comprises three main components: missile launchers, a high-powered radar, and a command center. It is capable of targeting aircraft, cruise missiles, and even high-speed intermediate-range ballistic missiles.
NATO members view the S-400 as a significant threat due to its extensive long-range capabilities.
The S-400 is capable of targeting nearly all modern combat aircraft, with its radar able to detect threats from as far as 600 kilometers away.
In October 2018, India finalized a $5 billion agreement with Russia to acquire five units of the S-400 air defense missile system.
