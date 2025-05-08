5 / 9

The S-400 missile defense system is considered among the most advanced long-range air defense systems in the world. China became the first country to purchase the S-400 in 2014. Shirish Baban Deo added that the S-400's accuracy is very high, and it can even take down medium-range ballistic missiles. While speaking to ANI, Shirish Baban Deo said, "It is a very capable system, perhaps the most potent system in the world. It's an entire system with three types of radars and three types of missiles, each optimised for specific targets, from low-RCS to high-speed threats. Its single-shot kill probability is extremely high, and it's accurate and effective even against medium-range ballistic missiles."