Sailing Through The Monsoon: 7 Gorgeous Backwater Escapes In India
Monsoon transforms India’s backwaters into dreamy, lush paradises perfect for a serene getaway. These 7 gorgeous backwater escapes highlight destinations like Kerala’s Alleppey, Kumarakom, and Ashtamudi, as well as hidden gems in Goa and Maharashtra. These 7 tranquil retreats offer houseboat stays, scenic views, and a deep connection with nature. These places are ideal for romantic escapes or solo retreats. These backwater spots promise peace, beauty, and a magical experience of India’s monsoon charm like never before.
Alleppey, Kerala (The Iconic Backwater Haven)
This place is often called the Venice of the East. Alleppey offers a dreamy houseboat experience with views of emerald green paddy fields, coconut groves, and quaint villages, all draped in monsoon mist. Overnight houseboat stay with local Kerala meals.
Kumarakom, Kerala (Lakeside Serenity)
It is located along Vembanad Lake, Kumarakom is a tranquil paradise where monsoon clouds meet shimmering waters. Birdwatching becomes extra special during this season as migratory birds flock here. You must try the canoe ride through narrow canals & a visit to Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary.
Munroe Island, Kerala (Hidden Gem of Ashtamudi Backwaters)
A secret escape tucked away near Kollam, Munroe Island offers authentic village life, quiet waterways, and lush landscapes during the rains, without the crowds. Heir must try is the traditional ‘Shikara’ boat cruise during sunset.
Poovar, Kerala (Where River Meets the Sea)
A unique spot near Thiruvananthapuram, Poovar is famous for its golden sand beach, estuary, and backwater lagoons surrounded by swaying palms and vibrant monsoon greenery. Boat ride through coconut groves and Estuary Point, where the river meets the sea.
Chunnambar, Puducherry (Tropical Backwater Escape)
This is a lesser-known but stunning backwater near Puducherry, Chunnambar offers a mix of riverside beauty, mangroves, and access to the pristine Paradise Beach. Backwater cruise followed by beach picnic.
Tarkarli, Maharashtra (Seaside & Backwater Bliss)
It is known for its clean beaches. Tarkarli also boasts scenic backwaters of the Karli River, which get even more serene and full during the monsoon season. Houseboat stay along the Karli River + seafood feast.
Dindi, Andhra Pradesh (Andhra’s Secret Backwater Retreat)
This is a hidden backwater village by the Godavari River. Dindi is a peaceful destination known for lush coconut plantations, river cruises, and untouched monsoon beauty. Stay at a riverfront resort and enjoy a boat ride through the canals.
