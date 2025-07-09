Sailing Through The Monsoon: 7 Gorgeous Backwater Escapes In India

photoDetails

Monsoon transforms India’s backwaters into dreamy, lush paradises perfect for a serene getaway. These 7 gorgeous backwater escapes highlight destinations like Kerala’s Alleppey, Kumarakom, and Ashtamudi, as well as hidden gems in Goa and Maharashtra. These 7 tranquil retreats offer houseboat stays, scenic views, and a deep connection with nature. These places are ideal for romantic escapes or solo retreats. These backwater spots promise peace, beauty, and a magical experience of India’s monsoon charm like never before.