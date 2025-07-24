Salaries Of Indian PM, President, Vice President, MPs, Chief Ministers, Chief Justice Revealed: How Much Do Government Officials Earn? Check Full List

9 / 11

An MP represents their constituency in the Lok Sabha. Elections for Members of Parliament take place every five years. MPs receive a monthly salary of Rs 1.24 lakh. The daily allowance for attending Parliament sessions and committee meetings has increased to Rs 2,500 from Rs 2,000. MPs also receive a constituency allowance of Rs 45,000 per month and an office expense allowance of Rs 45,000. Additionally, they are entitled to Rs 16 per kilometre as a travel allowance for road journeys.