NewsPhotos Salaries Of Indian PM, President, Vice President, MPs, Chief Ministers, Chief Justice Revealed: How Much Do Government Officials Earn? Check Full List
Salaries Of Indian PM, President, Vice President, MPs, Chief Ministers, Chief Justice Revealed: How Much Do Government Officials Earn? Check Full List

In this feature, we look at how much the governement officials of India receive as salary. From President to Chief Minister, here's a full list of their salaries and perks offered to them. 

Updated:Jul 24, 2025, 07:19 PM IST
President's Salary

In 2018, according to a report by NDTV, the salary of the President of India, the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, was revised from Rs 1.50 lakh per month to Rs 5 lakh per month.

 

Other perks for the highest-paid government position

The President of India is the highest-paid government official. In addition to being exempt from taxes, the President enjoys benefits including free worldwide travel by train or air, a fully furnished official residence, medical care, and an annual office expense allowance of Rs 1 lakh. Upon retirement, the President is entitled to a pension of Rs 1.5 lakh per month, rent-free accommodation, free travel with a companion, and continued staff support.

Vice President's Remuneration

The Vice President holds the second-highest constitutional position in India. Before resigning, Mr Jagdeep Dhankhar served as the Vice President. In the same budget, the remuneration for the Vice President was changed from Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 4 lakh per month.

Other perks for the Vice President

The Vice President receives free accommodation, personal security, medical care, train and air travel, a landline connection, mobile phone service, and staff.

 

What services will a Vice President enjoy after retirement?

Upon retirement, the Vice President “shall be entitled to secretarial staff consisting of a Private Secretary, an Additional Private Secretary, a Personal Assistant and two Peons and shall be paid actual charges incurred by him for the maintenance of such secretarial staff,” stated the Ministry of Home Affairs.

 

Prime Minister's Salary

The head of government of India draws a monthly salary of approximately Rs 1.66 lakh. This includes a basic pay of Rs 50,000, an expense allowance of Rs 3,000, a parliamentary allowance of Rs 45,000, and a daily allowance of Rs 2,000.

Perks offfered to Prime Minister

The perks offered to the Prime Minister include:

A personal staff and Special Protection Group (SPG) responsible for his security

An exclusive aircraft, Air India One, for official visits

The official residence at 7, Race Course Road

Chief Minister's Salary

Chief Minister salaries in India vary by state, typically ranging from Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 4.10 lakh per month. This base salary is supplemented by various allowances and perks, including housing, travel, and telephone allowances.

Member of Parliament's Salary

An MP represents their constituency in the Lok Sabha. Elections for Members of Parliament take place every five years. MPs receive a monthly salary of Rs 1.24 lakh. The daily allowance for attending Parliament sessions and committee meetings has increased to Rs 2,500 from Rs 2,000. MPs also receive a constituency allowance of Rs 45,000 per month and an office expense allowance of Rs 45,000. Additionally, they are entitled to Rs 16 per kilometre as a travel allowance for road journeys.

 

Chief Justice's Salary

The Chief Justice of India earns Rs 2,80,000 per month. They also enjoy perks such as an official residence.

The Chiefs of Staff (Army, Air Force, Navy)

The Chiefs of the Army, Air Force, and Navy each earn Rs 2,50,000 per month.

