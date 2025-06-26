Same IIT Batch, Different Journeys: One Heads Leading Tech Company, Other Embraced Spirituality
Two individuals from the same batch at one of India’s most prestigious engineering institutes have taken remarkably different life paths. One now leads a global tech giant, shaping how the world connects and innovates. The other chose a quieter, deeply spiritual path, dedicating his life to introspection. Scroll down to know who they are.
Same Start, Different Paths
Interesting how destiny plays its roles, two people of the same age, from the same batch and studied in one of the most renowned colleges, Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) have such different lives. One leads the giant tech company while the other chooses tranquility.
Tech Giant
Studied in IIT Kharagpur, Today, he is one of the most influential figures in the tech world, leading a company that shapes how billions connect, search, and explore. His journey is marked by vision, strategy, and innovation.
Monk
Once a student of science and engineering, graduated from IIT Bombay. And he chose to reject the corporate ladder in pursuit of something deeper. Devoted to spiritual growth and selfless service, his days are now guided by introspection, simplicity, and the wisdom of ancient texts.
Sundar Pichai
CEO of Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai is one of the most influential figures in the global tech industry today. He joined Google in 2004, initially working on the Google Toolbar and later leading the development of Google Chrome, which became one of the most popular web browsers in the world.
Gauranga Das
Gauranga Das is a spiritual teacher, monk, and environmental advocate whose journey from the academic halls of IIT Bombay to the ashrams of ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) is as inspiring as it is unique. He is a motivational speaker, counselor, and mentor to thousands.
Their Meet-Up
Recently they met at India Global Forum 2025, where Pichai appreciated Gauranga’s looks and he sarcastically replied, “You deal with Google, I deal with God”. This comment, while humorous, also reflected the essence of their respective lives, one navigating the fast-paced tech world, the other rooted in spiritual discipline and mindfulness.
Same Batch
At the same event. Gauranga Das said “You deal with Google, which creates stress. I deal with God, who releases stress."
Two Paths, Same Grace
The reunion of Sundar Pichai and Gauranga Das is a gentle reminder that success and fulfillment can take any form. Whether it’s leading one of the biggest tech companies in the world or finding purpose in a spiritual life, both journeys offer lessons in dedication, values, and impact.
