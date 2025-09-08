Advertisement
Seven-Hour Journey Cut To Three: 51.38 Km Long Bairabi-Sairang Railway Bridge To Transform Travel In Mizoram- Check Station, Cost

The 51.38 km Bairabi-Sairang Railway Project, connecting Aizawl to the Indian Railways network for the first time, will be inaugurated by PM Modi on September 13, 2025. Built at Rs 8,071 crore with tunnels, bridges, and five stations, the project slashes travel time, boosts Mizoram’s economy, and enhances regional connectivity.

Updated:Sep 08, 2025, 07:53 AM IST
Rail Link In Mizoram

Rail Link In Mizoram

The 51.38 km Bairabi-Sairang Railway Project will connect Mizoram’s capital Aizawl to the Indian Railways network for the first time since independence.

Foundation & Inauguration: Sanctioned in 2008-09, PM Narendra Modi laid its foundation in 2014; he will inaugurate it on September 13, 2025.

Cost & Stations

Built at a cost of Rs 8,071 crore and the line has five stations including Bairabi, Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang, and Sairang.

The project includes 48 tunnels with around 12.85 km and 142 bridges with 55 major and 87 minor. Bridge No. 196 is 104 metres high, taller than Delhi’s Qutub Minar.

Reduce Travel Time

The line will reduce Silchar–Aizawl travel time from 7 to 3 hours, and Guwahati–Aizawl from 18 to 12 hours.

Big Boost to Mizoram

Cleared for passenger operations up to 90 km/h, the project is expected to boost Mizoram’s economy, tourism and connectivity, offering scenic journeys through the state’s hills and forests. (All images: ANI)

 

