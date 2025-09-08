Seven-Hour Journey Cut To Three: 51.38 Km Long Bairabi-Sairang Railway Bridge To Transform Travel In Mizoram- Check Station, Cost

photoDetails

The 51.38 km Bairabi-Sairang Railway Project, connecting Aizawl to the Indian Railways network for the first time, will be inaugurated by PM Modi on September 13, 2025. Built at Rs 8,071 crore with tunnels, bridges, and five stations, the project slashes travel time, boosts Mizoram’s economy, and enhances regional connectivity.