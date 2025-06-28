Shocking! THESE Global Cities Share Names With Indian Towns – Patna In Scotland? Wait Till You See What’s In Pakistan
Several Indian cities share their name with distant towns in another part of the world, a surprising coincidence that most people don’t even know about.
While these Indian cities might be famous for their vibrant streets, bustling markets, and rich cultural history, they stand in stark contrast to their namesakes in other parts of the world.
Calcutta In West Bengal, Calcutta In US
Though they lie thousands of miles apart, these two cities — one Indian and the other in the United States of America's Ohio — share a common name that sparks interest.
Baroda In India, Baroda In US
Walking the streets of Gujarat's Baroda (Vadodara), one might never imagine there’s a distant counterpart answering to the same name in Michigan, US.
Thane India, Thane In Australia
Maps show that these two places are separated by thousands of kilometers, yet they share a name.
Hyderabad In India, Hyderabad in Pakistan?
On Indian soil, this city carries a long history; across the border, its namesake may write a very different chapter.
Patna In India, Patna In Scotland
This coincidence brings to mind that across oceans and continents, places can echo one another in the most surprising ways.
Kochi In India, Kochi In Japan
So next time someone mentions Kochi, pause to remember that its name lives in more than one world — one in India and the other in Japan.
Lucknow In India, Lucknow In US
Lucknow in the US is located in a completely different climate and landscape compared to its Indian counterpart.
Delhi In India, Delhi In Canada
Delhi, Canada, may look worlds apart, but it shares a connection by name.
Indore In India, Indore In US
Interestingly, most residents of both places are not even aware of this coincidence.
Credits
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
Photo Credits: All Representational Images/ Pixabay
Trending Photos