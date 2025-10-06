Shortest Train Route In India: THIS Train Charges Up To Rs 560 For Just 3Km Distance? - Discover Full Fare List, Coach Details And More
Indian Railways is one of the largest and busiest railway networks in the world, operating under the Ministry of Railways. It serves as the lifeline of the nation, as it witnesses bustling stories every day and connects remote villages to urban cities across the nation. Indian Railways runs thousands of passengers daily, making it a crucial mode of transportation for millions. Check India's Shortest Train Route:
Route
The route of that is considered to be shortest in India is Nagpur to Ajni.
Time
Some trains show the distance to be covered in seven minutes while some in nine.
Distance
According to reports, the distance between the stations is three kilometers.
Trains
The trains that run this distance include: Maharashtra Express (11040), Shm Ltt Express (18030), Pune Garibrath (12114), and Sevagram Exp (12140).
Ticket Cost
The least cost of the ticket to travel this distance via train is listed as Rs 150 in the sleeper coach of the Maharashtra Exp. Meanwhile, the cost of 3A in Pune Garibrath is Rs. 280. On the other hand, the price of 3E in Sevagram Exp is Rs. 560.
(Note- this fare is before GST)
Comfortable Coaches
The price of the ticket on the railways varies depending on the coach of choice, distance, and train.
Indian Trains
From luxurious trains like the Palace on Wheels to high-speed services like Vande Bharat Express and everyday local trains, the Indian railway system caters to all segments of society. It plays a vital role in promoting economic growth, tourism, and social integration by enabling affordable and accessible travel across India's diverse landscape.
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representational Images/ Freepik
