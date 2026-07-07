/Six upcoming major infra projects that will redefine connectivity landscape in India

1. Ahmedabad-Mumbai High-Speed Rail

The Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor, India’s first bullet train project, is currently nearing completion with approximately 80% of the work finished. This 508-km infrastructure marvel, built using advanced Japanese Shinkansen technology, is designed for operational speeds of 320 kmph, which will reduce travel time between these two economic hubs to just 1 hour and 58 minutes. The project is being rolled out in phases, with the first operational section between Surat and Bilimora scheduled for inauguration in 2027, followed by subsequent segments until the entire corridor is completed by the end of 2029. It will be a connectivity monster for the region.