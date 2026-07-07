/Six upcoming major infra projects that will redefine connectivity landscape in India

The fastest-growing major economy in the world, India, is spending a huge amount on building infrastructure that will not only enhance connectivity but also boost the economy. India is currently witnessing a transformative era in infrastructure. The country is shifting from traditional construction to engineering marvels that promise to shrink distances and supercharge the economy. From high-speed rail corridors that bridge major business hubs to greenfield expressways cutting across states, these projects are the backbone of a new, ‘Viksit Bharat’. Below are six upcoming major infrastructure projects that are set to redefine India’s connectivity landscape:
The Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor, India’s first bullet train project, is currently nearing completion with approximately 80% of the work finished. This 508-km infrastructure marvel, built using advanced Japanese Shinkansen technology, is designed for operational speeds of 320 kmph, which will reduce travel time between these two economic hubs to just 1 hour and 58 minutes. The project is being rolled out in phases, with the first operational section between Surat and Bilimora scheduled for inauguration in 2027, followed by subsequent segments until the entire corridor is completed by the end of 2029. It will be a connectivity monster for the region.
As part of the government’s push for high-speed road networks, the 710 km Varanasi–Kolkata greenfield expressway is a critical link under development. Once completed, this corridor will connect the holy city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh with West Bengal. By slashing travel time by approximately 4–5 hours, the expressway will not only ease the burden on existing national highways but also provide a massive fillip to regional trade and logistics in Eastern India.
Situated near Visakhapatnam, the Bhogapuram greenfield airport is a cornerstone of Andhra Pradesh’s aviation modernisation. As of mid-2026, the project is nearing completion and is set to become a primary gateway for the region. The airport has already received an aerodrome licence, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the airport by the end of this month.
The BharatMala Pariyojana is perhaps the most comprehensive highway development program in modern Indian history. Covering a massive network of 34,800 km, the project is structured to optimise the efficiency of freight and passenger movement across the nation. By creating ‘economic corridors’ and strengthening rural-to-urban road links, the full rollout of this program by 2028 is expected to be a major driver in lowering national logistics costs and improving supply chain resilience.
Infrastructure is no longer just about roads; it is about how different modes of transport ‘talk’ to each other. Under the guidance of the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), a series of Multi-Modal Logistics Parks are being developed to create a future-ready, integrated transport ecosystem. These hubs will connect railways, highways, and waterways, allowing for smoother freight movement, reduced transit times, and significantly lower transportation costs for Indian goods.
Urban mobility in Mumbai is reaching new heights, quite literally, through tunnels. The ambitious Thane–Borivali twin-tunnel project, which passes underneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, is a critical piece of urban infrastructure currently under construction. Once functional, it will provide a direct, high-speed road link between Thane and Borivali, effectively decongesting the northern suburban stretches and drastically improving daily commute times for millions of residents in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.