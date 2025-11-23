Skip Delhi! 10 Indian Cities With The Cleanest Air Having Low AQI

photoDetails

Air quality now shapes the way India travels. It determines where people go for yoga sessions, where they take sunrise walks, and even whether that hot cup of chai is sipped indoors or outside. After Diwali, when much of North India turns grey, travellers start looking elsewhere — to the hills, coastlines, and quieter towns where the air feels young again. From this shift, a subtle new travel pattern is emerging: the clean-air escape, where the true indulgence is simply being able to breathe deeply.