Skip Delhi! 10 Indian Cities With The Cleanest Air Having Low AQI

Air quality now shapes the way India travels. It determines where people go for yoga sessions, where they take sunrise walks, and even whether that hot cup of chai is sipped indoors or outside. After Diwali, when much of North India turns grey, travellers start looking elsewhere — to the hills, coastlines, and quieter towns where the air feels young again. From this shift, a subtle new travel pattern is emerging: the clean-air escape, where the true indulgence is simply being able to breathe deeply.

 

 

Updated:Nov 23, 2025, 02:15 PM IST
10 Indian Cities With The Cleanest Air Having Low AQI

10 Indian Cities With The Cleanest Air Having Low AQI

At a time when post-Diwali smog still hangs over much of the country, these destinations offer a breath of hope — and a reminder that clear skies and clean air are no longer luxuries but new essentials for quality living.

 

Jodhpur, Rajasthan (AQI: 99)

Jodhpur, Rajasthan (AQI: 99)

The Blue City’s magic lies not just in its vibrant hues but in its visibility. The wide desert landscape and low industrial activity help keep the air fresh. Climb Mehrangarh Fort for sweeping views, wander the old bazaars for handicrafts, or enjoy mirchi vada at a rooftop café — even the desert heat feels purer than the haze of the metros.

 

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh (AQI: 79)

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh (AQI: 79)

Varanasi remains ancient, spiritual, and intensely alive. Mornings on the ghats are misty yet breathable, softened by the Ganga breeze. Improved waste and traffic management have helped, making dawn boat rides and street-food strolls more pleasant. Watching the sunrise with a bowl of malaiyo feels different when the air itself is lighter.

 

Dehradun, Uttarakhand (AQI: 100)

Dehradun, Uttarakhand (AQI: 100)

Set in the Himalayan foothills, Dehradun offers welcome relief from the region’s dense smog. Its greenery, mild climate, and slower pace ensure cleaner, cooler air. Locals favour open cafés, leisurely walks, and hill drives unmarred by haze. Whether you’re biting into a bun-tikki or sipping coffee outdoors, the city’s easy breathability adds to its charm.

 

Kashipur, Uttarakhand (AQI: 98)

Kashipur, Uttarakhand (AQI: 98)

A smaller dot on the map but a notable one on India’s “clean air” list, Kashipur offers clear skies and an easygoing pace. Surrounded by forests and close to the hills, it consistently fares better than bigger towns. Evenings are best spent outside, sampling Kumaoni cuisine as a cool breeze threads through the streets.

 

Aizawl, Mizoram (AQI: 60)

Aizawl, Mizoram (AQI: 60)

Perched high in the hills, Aizawl offers air so clean it feels untouched. Its elevation, greenery, and low traffic keep pollution minimal. Explore bustling markets, take in sweeping valley views, and savour smoked pork, bai, and other Mizo dishes. Every breath feels like part of the landscape — crisp, green, and soothingly cool.

 

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu (AQI: 27)

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu (AQI: 27)

In Thanjavur, cultural richness meets exceptional air quality. Known for the Brihadeeswarar Temple and traditional art forms, the city benefits from low industrial activity and broad avenues. The result is a calm, breathable environment for temple visits and brassware shopping. The scent of jasmine and filter coffee lingers longer — perhaps because the air allows it to.

 

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu (AQI: 49)

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu (AQI: 49)

Tirunelveli’s impressive AQI is matched by its small-town simplicity. Wide streets, river breezes, and an unhurried pace make exploring effortless. Visit the Nellaiappar Temple, taste the famous halwa, and enjoy long stretches outdoors without the pollution fatigue common elsewhere.

 

Kannur, Kerala (AQI: 58)

Kannur, Kerala (AQI: 58)

Kannur’s coastline and lush greenery work as natural filters. The city’s rhythm — beaches, Theyyam performances, seafood — thrives on its clean air. Morning seaside walks are truly refreshing, and evenings rich with spice and sea breeze remind you that wellness isn’t always about spas; sometimes it begins with the air you breathe.

 

Madikeri (Coorg), Karnataka (AQI: 12)

Madikeri (Coorg), Karnataka (AQI: 12)

Madikeri feels as if the air is rinsed clean overnight. With rolling hills, coffee estates, and dense forests, it stands among the cleanest hill towns in India. Trek through misty trails, visit Abbey Falls, or sip freshly roasted coffee — every moment feels lighter. This isn’t just a getaway for the body; it’s a reset for the lungs.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand (AQI: 98)

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand (AQI: 98)

In Rishikesh, the air seems to carry both the Ganga’s chill and the mountains’ quiet. Known for yoga, rafting, and its vegetarian cafés with river views, the city’s appeal is inseparable from its clean atmosphere. Early mornings near Laxman Jhula feel meditative — the air itself becomes part of the healing that draws so many here.

 

