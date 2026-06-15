/Skipping college after 12th? These career paths can still lead to successful future

For many students, completing Class 12 is followed by a predictable next step college admissions. However, not everyone wants to pursue a traditional degree immediately. Some students prefer gaining practical skills, entering the workforce early, starting a business, or exploring creative fields instead of spending three or four years in a conventional college programme. With the rise of skill-based hiring, digital careers, and vocational education, there are now several alternatives available to students who wish to build a successful career without attending college.