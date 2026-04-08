Sky warriors of 2026: The 10 best fighter jets in the world – See which ones India flies
Air combat is no longer about just speed or altitude. Modern fighter jets combine advanced technology, precision and unmatched aerial capability. Each aircraft integrates sensors, stealth and network systems to operate as a complete combat unit.
This photo feature presents the 10 most advanced fighter jets in the world in 2026, along with a glimpse of which ones are part of India’s fleet.
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor – The invisible hunter of the skies
Built by Lockheed Martin, the F-22 Raptor is the ultimate fifth-generation stealth fighter. Built for air dominance, it can strike enemies before they even appear on radar. Its thrust-vectoring nozzles allow it to perform extreme aerial maneuvers. Weapons are carried internally to maintain stealth. Each jet costs around $350 million. (Photo: Reuters)
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II – The multirole stealth powerhouse
The F-35 Lightning II handles air superiority, ground strikes, reconnaissance and electronic warfare. Its three variants (F-35A – conventional, F-35B – short takeoff/vertical landing and F-35C – carrier-based) make it versatile for any mission. Its advanced sensors and communication systems give pilots full situational awareness in modern battlefields. (Photo: Reuters)
Sukhoi Su-35S – Speed meets maneuverability
Russia’s Su-35S is a 4++ generation twin-engine fighter known for super-maneuverability. With a top speed of Mach 2.25 and the powerful Irbis-E radar, it can track targets over 400 km away. Its 3D thrust-vectoring engines make it unbeatable in dogfights. (Photo: Reuters)
Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet Block III – Carrier warrior
Built for aircraft carrier operations, the Super Hornet Block III comes with advanced networking (TTNT) and a large touchscreen cockpit. Its radar signature is low that makes detection difficult, while the APG-79 AESA radar enhances target tracking. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Dassault Rafale F4 – Precision in the sky
The Rafale F4 features AI-driven radar, Spectra electronic warfare suite and MICA NG missiles. Flying at 2,200 km/h, it can strike both air and ground targets with high precision. The upgraded RBE2 AESA radar can even track moving ground targets. (Photo: Reuters)
Sukhoi Su-57 Felon – Stealth and strike combined
The Su-57 Felon is Russia’s fifth-generation stealth multirole fighter. With speeds over Mach 2.0 and advanced avionics, it carries 12 hardpoints for air-to-air, air-to-ground and anti-ship missiles. Its combat range is about 5,500 km. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Eurofighter Typhoon – European supersonic ace
Developed by Britain, Germany, Italy and Spain, the Typhoon excels in air-to-air and ground attacks. Equipped with Meteor missiles, Storm Shadow, guided bombs and the Praetorian defensive system, it balances speed, firepower and survivability. (Photo: Reuters)
Chengdu J-20 Mighty Dragon – China’s stealth strike
Built by China’s Chengdu Aircraft Corporation, the J-20 is a fifth-generation twin-engine stealth fighter. Armed with long-range PL-15 air-to-air missiles and AESA radar, it is China’s most potent fighter, with over 300 jets in service by early 2026. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Boeing F-15EX Eagle II – Payload beast
The F-15EX Eagle II is a 4.5-generation multirole fighter with immense payload capacity. It can carry over 29,500 pounds across 23 hardpoints, including 12 AMRAAMs. Digital glass cockpit, advanced mission computers and AN/APG-82 AESA radar make it a modern battlefield powerhouse. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Saab JAS 39 Gripen E – Compact, agile and lethal
Powered by the General Electric F414 engine, the Gripen E reaches speeds of 2,130 km/h (Mach 2.0). The Raven ES-05 AESA radar tracks multiple targets simultaneously. It can operate from short runways or normal roads that make it extremely flexible for modern air operations. (Photo: Reuters)
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