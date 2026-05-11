Why was Somnath temple rebuilt again and again across centuries
Standing proudly on the shores of the Arabian Sea in Gujarat, the Somnath Temple is far more than a place of worship. It is a story carved in stone, a story of destruction, invasion, faith, power, and remarkable survival.
According to popular belief, the temple was destroyed and rebuilt seventeen times, though historians continue to debate the exact count. What remains undisputed is that Somnath has endured some of the most dramatic chapters in Indian history.
Why was Somnath temple so famous?
Long before modern banks existed, temples often stored enormous wealth in the form of gold, silver, jewels, and donations from kings and merchants. Somnath was one of the richest temples in medieval India.
The temple is believed to be the first Jyotirlinga of Lord Shiva, making it one of Hinduism’s holiest pilgrimage sites. The inscription on it claims that there is no landmass between Somnath and Antarctica in a straight line across the ocean.
Ancient travelers wrote that the sound of Somnath’s bells could supposedly be heard from miles away over the sea.
The Legendary origins of Somnath
According to Hindu mythology, the temple’s story began with the Moon God, Soma. Legend says Soma built the first temple in gold after being freed from a curse by Lord Shiva.
The temple was then supposedly rebuilt:In silver by Ravana, In the woods by Lord Krishna, And finally in stone by kings of ancient India.
Though these accounts belong to mythology rather than verified history, they add to Somnath’s mystical a
The first major attack
The earliest recorded attack on Somnath likely came during Arab invasions in western India around the 8th century. Though damaged, the temple was rebuilt by local rulers.
Mahmud of Ghazni and the most famous destruction
The most talked-about attack happened in 1025 CE when Mahmud of Ghazni invaded Gujarat. Historical records describe how Mahmud marched across the desert with thousands of soldiers to reach Somnath. Chroniclers claim the temple contained immense riches, including gold chains, precious stones, and treasures donated by devotees.
After defeating defenders of the temple, Mahmud looted the wealth and destroyed the sacred idol.
Some medieval accounts say the temple gates were made of sandalwood and decorated with precious metals, though historians debate parts of these descriptions.
The attack became one of the most symbolic events in medieval Indian history.
The Temple kept rising again
Despite the destruction, the temple did not remain in ruins for long. The Solanki rulers of Gujarat rebuilt Somnath, restoring worship and pilgrimage activities. But the temple would face more attacks in later centuries during the rule of the Delhi Sultanate.
For invaders, Somnath represented not just wealth but also political power and religious influence.
Alauddin Khalji’s period and later conflicts
In the late 13th century, armies linked to Alauddin Khalji attacked Gujarat. Somnath again suffered destruction. Over the next few centuries, regional wars and changing rulers repeatedly affected the shrine. Yet local communities and Hindu rulers continued rebuilding it.
Historians often describe Somnath as one of the few temples whose reconstruction became a political statement of resistance and cultural identity.
Aurangzeb’s order and another fall
The final major destruction during medieval times came under Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the early 18th century. Historical records suggest he ordered the demolition of the temple in 1706. Even then, worship around the sacred site quietly continued.
The rebirth of Somnath in independent India
After India gained independence in 1947, the ruins of Somnath once again drew national attention.
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel visited the site and declared that the temple should be rebuilt. For many, restoring Somnath symbolized the restoration of India’s cultural confidence after centuries of foreign rule.
The present temple was reconstructed in the Chalukya style of architecture. India’s first President, Rajendra Prasad, inaugurated it in 1951.
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