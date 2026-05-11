Why was Somnath temple rebuilt again and again across centuries

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Long before modern banks existed, temples often stored enormous wealth in the form of gold, silver, jewels, and donations from kings and merchants. Somnath was one of the richest temples in medieval India.

The temple is believed to be the first Jyotirlinga of Lord Shiva, making it one of Hinduism’s holiest pilgrimage sites. The inscription on it claims that there is no landmass between Somnath and Antarctica in a straight line across the ocean.

Ancient travelers wrote that the sound of Somnath’s bells could supposedly be heard from miles away over the sea.