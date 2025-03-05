Advertisement
NewsPhotosSrinagar To Coorg: 7 Must Visit Spring Destinations In India Srinagar To Coorg: 7 Must Visit Spring Destinations In India
Srinagar To Coorg: 7 Must Visit Spring Destinations In India

Spring is one of the best times to explore India which comes from March to May, as it is the season of flowers and peace with Indian festivals adding charm into the season. Here are 7 Blissful and must visit spring destinations in India. 

 

Updated:Mar 05, 2025, 01:51 PM IST
Darjeeling, West Bengal

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Darjeeling is one of the most beautiful Hill stations of India with breathtaking views of the Kanchenjunga range  and is also one of the tea places of India which blooms during the spring and is a must visit place. 

 

Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand

Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand

Valley of flowers officially starts in summer but it starts blooming in the spring season and is perfect for the nature lover and trekkers and is home to himalayan flora with beautiful scenic views and landscapes. 

 

Munnar, Kerala

Munnar, Kerala

Munnar is a beautiful destination of Kerala famous for its landscapes, rolling hills and tea gardens across the town with lush greenery and pleasant climate for sightseeing and adventure activities.  

 

Shillong, Meghalaya

Shillong, Meghalaya

Shillong is also known as the Scotland of India due its landscapes and scenic waterfalls and it is one of the best places to visit in North East India during the spring season and we can explore some of the best destinations in Shillong. 

 

Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

Ranthambore National Park is one of the best national parks of India and spring can be a Perfect time for a short trip in the park where you can spot tigers and other animals along with the Ranthambore fort and ancient ruins. 

 

Coorg, Karnataka

Coorg, Karnataka

Coorg is one of the beautiful places of South India which blooms in the spring season with coffee plantations and the pleasant climate of Coorg is worth exploring along with national parks and waterfalls. 

 

Tulip Garden, Srinagar

Tulip Garden, Srinagar

Srinagar’s Tulip garden is the largest Tulip Gardens of Asia which blooms in the month of March and April and is the best place for photography and flower lovers. The place becomes more beautiful along with Dal Lake 

 

DarjeelingSrinagarTulip gardenCoorgShillongMunnarKeralatravel placesSpringSpring seasonIndiaPlaces to explore in Spring
