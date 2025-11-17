Advertisement
Step Into India’s Frozen Valley: World’s 2nd Coldest Place Where Temperatures Dip To −25°C But Life Still Thrives

India hides a frozen wonder few dare to visit. Nestled in the heart of Ladakh, Dras is the world’s second coldest inhabited place. Temperatures drop below −25°C in winter, winds bite and snow blankets the valley for months. But life thrives here. From resilient locals to breathtaking landscapes, this place is a story of endurance, adventure and raw Himalayan beauty.
Updated:Nov 17, 2025, 04:39 AM IST
The Gateway To Ladakh

1/7
The Gateway To Ladakh

Often called the “Gateway to Ladakh”, Dras is more than a frozen town. It is an evidence of human endurance. Its residents adapt to life in bone-chilling conditions, while visitors discover unparalleled Himalayan beauty, adventure and a window into a world where survival is a daily triumph.

 

 

High Altitude Haven

2/7

Perched at 3,300 metres (10,800 feet) above sea level, Dras sits in the Kargil district of Ladakh. The town lies along National Highway 1, between Zoji La Pass and Kargil town, offering both strategic importance and breathtaking scenic stops for travellers heading toward Leh.

 

(Photo: X/All India Radio)

Extreme Temperatures

3/7

Dras is the second coldest inhabited place on earth, after Oymyakon in Siberia. Average winter temperatures hover between −20°C and −25°C, and records have plunged as low as −60°C, set in January 1995.

 

Harsh winters stretch from late October to early April, bringing heavy snowfall and relentless winds.

 

(Photo: X/All India Radio)

Life In The Freezing Cold

4/7

Life in Dras is a study in resilience. Around 22,000 residents, mostly from the Shina-speaking Dardic community, call this frozen valley home.

 

Homes are built with thick stone walls and wood-burning stoves. Traditional clothing layers wool and fur. Daily life here revolves around livestock, agriculture and tourism, with winters reserved for survival and summers for growing barley, potatoes and peas.

 

(Photo: Meta/Greater Drass)

A Natural Wonderland

5/7

Beyond its icy reputation, Dras is a haven of raw beauty. The valley opens to panoramic views of snow-capped peaks, glacial rivers and alpine meadows. Trekkers and adventure seekers use Dras as a base for expeditions to Amarnath, Suru Valley and Mushkoh Valley, drawn by solitude and scenic splendor.

 

(Meta/Greater Drass)

A Town With History

6/7

Dras holds historical significance. Its proximity to the Kargil War zone makes it more than a cold desert. The Kargil War Memorial in nearby Tololing honours soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1999 conflict, adding a layer of solemn pride to the frozen landscape.

 

(Photo: Instagram/@thecosmosgyral)

The Road To The Cold

7/7

Reaching Dras is an adventure in itself. The nearest airport is in Leh, 150 km away. Travellers cross the treacherous Zoji La Pass, which closes in winter under heavy snowfall. The journey is tough, but the reward is a glimpse of life where humans thrive against extreme odds.

 

(Photo: Meta)

