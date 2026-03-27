Stop your plants from dying: 5 hard-to-kill houseplants that actually thrive in intense Indian summer heat

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Coping with scorching heat in an apartment can be a challenging task, not only for you but also for your plants. The intense heat, dry air, and fluctuating light conditions call for plants that are among the most resilient organisms in the plant kingdom. These are not delicate specimens requiring constant coddling; rather, they are plants that thrive even amidst neglect, purifying the air while you sleep and remaining happy even after being ignored for weeks on end. Here are five such plants that act as natural air purifiers, require minimal watering, and can effortlessly withstand the rising temperatures of extreme heat.