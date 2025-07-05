Straight Out Of A Horror Movie: THESE Birds Can Make You Shiver With Their Voice – Check Bird That Sounds Like AK-47
Whether it's the cheerful chirping at dawn or the soft calls during sunset, bird songs often evoke a sense of peace. But not all birds can give that sense of peacefulness.
Not all birds are melodious singers and messengers of calm; some sound eerie, unsettling calls that seem ripped straight from a horror film.
Here are some birds whose haunting calls are enough to send a chill down your spine:
Rad Tail Hawk
Rad Tail Hawk does not chirp sweetly, instead, their calls sound screeching, jarring, and downright eerie. Hearing them alone in the woods or at dusk could be an unsettling experience.
Shoebill Stork
While most birds greet the morning with gentle songs, the Shoebill Stork will pierce the silence with an alarming call that resembles an AK-47. Its sound is enough to make you stop in your tracks.
Common Potoo
Birdwatching can be peaceful—until you hear the disturbing calls of the oversized mouth and eyes, like small shiny eyes, of the Common Potoo. Hearing its call in the dead of night can be an experience that will send chills down your spine.
Tawny Frogmouth
Not every bird sings a pretty tune; some sound like they belong in a haunted forest. Tawny Frogmouth's vocalizations create an atmosphere of unease and could be haunting.
Piha
Piha's cries can easily be mistaken for something from a horror movie, as they sound like a scream.
Kiwi Bird
While some birds blend into peaceful surroundings, Kiwis stand out as not just a flightless bird but also for their strange sound.
Horned Screamer
While not exactly horrifying, a Horned Scream sounds different.
Lyrebird
Lyrebirds don’t need sharp claws or glowing eyes to frighten; their sound is enough. It is reported that they could imitate several sounds, including that of a crying baby, imagine hearing it while camping.
Credits
