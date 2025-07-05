Straight Out Of A Horror Movie: THESE Birds Can Make You Shiver With Their Voice – Check Bird That Sounds Like AK-47

photoDetails

english

2927140

Whether it's the cheerful chirping at dawn or the soft calls during sunset, bird songs often evoke a sense of peace. But not all birds can give that sense of peacefulness.

Not all birds are melodious singers and messengers of calm; some sound eerie, unsettling calls that seem ripped straight from a horror film.

Here are some birds whose haunting calls are enough to send a chill down your spine: