https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/six-muslim-majority-countries-support-india-3045519

7 / 9

The Crocodile That Eats Only Temple Food: This temple in Kasaragod, Kerala, has had a resident crocodile in its pond for over 70 years. The crocodile, called Babia, has never harmed a single human. Devotees feed it cooked rice and jaggery by hand. When the previous crocodile died, another appeared in the pond within days. Priests say Babia is the guardian deity in living form.