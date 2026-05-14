https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/six-muslim-majority-countries-support-india-3045519

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From 20,000 rats to a temple that vanishes into the sea every day, these are India's 10 most bizarre and unusual temples that will leave you speechless.
Karni Mata Temple, Deshnok, Rajasthan
The Temple Where 20,000 Rats Are God: India has 2 million temples. Most have idols. This one has rats. Around 20,000 black rats live inside Karni Mata Temple in Deshnok. Devotees walk barefoot among them. Spotting a white rat is considered a blessing so rare that people travel hundreds of kilometres for it.
Bullet Baba Temple, Pali Highway, Rajasthan
The God With a Royal Enfield: In 1988, a rider named Om Banna died in a crash near Jodhpur. His motorcycle was impounded by police and returned to the crash site three times on its own. Today, truckers and bikers stop here before every long journey. The Royal Enfield sits garlanded with marigolds inside a glass shrine. Thousands visit every week.
Kamakhya Devi Temple, Guwahati, Assam
The Goddess Who Bleeds Every June: Every June, this temple closes for three days. The goddess is said to menstruate. A nearby stream runs red. Scientists attribute it to iron-rich soil in the region. Devotees see it as proof of the living goddess. The sacred cloth from this period draws pilgrims from across Asia. (Photo credit: ANI)
Stambheshwar Mahadev, Kavi Kamboi, Gujarat
The Temple That Vanishes Into the Sea: This temple exists for only a few hours each day. High tide swallows it completely. The Shivalinga disappears under 4 feet of seawater. By evening, the sea retreats and the temple reappears. Devotees time their prayers around tide charts. The temple has stood here for over 150 years.
Shingnapur, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra
The Village With No Doors or Locks: 4,000 people live here. Not a single house has a door. No lock. No bolt. No latch. This tradition has held for over 400 years. Residents believe Lord Shani punishes thieves personally. The local UCO Bank branch here was India's first doorless bank.
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Bharat Mata Temple, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
A Temple With No God. Just India: Built in 1936, this temple has no idol. No deity. No statue. Inside, a marble map of undivided India covers the entire floor. The map was made before 1947. It still shows Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Myanmar as part of India. Mahatma Gandhi inaugurated it himself.
Ananthapadmanabha Lake Temple, Kasaragod, Kerala
The Crocodile That Eats Only Temple Food: This temple in Kasaragod, Kerala, has had a resident crocodile in its pond for over 70 years. The crocodile, called Babia, has never harmed a single human. Devotees feed it cooked rice and jaggery by hand. When the previous crocodile died, another appeared in the pond within days. Priests say Babia is the guardian deity in living form.
Devji Maharaj Mandir, Malajpur, Madhya Pradesh
India's Only Annual Ghost Fair: Every year, thousands travel to Malajpur in Madhya Pradesh for the Bhoot Mela. People arrive believing they carry spiritual burdens that regular medicine has not relieved. Priests perform rituals across several days. Many leave saying the ceremony brought them peace. It is one of the largest gatherings of its kind in Asia.
Muthappan Temple, Parassinikadavu, Kannur, Kerala
The Temple That Offers Fish and Alcohol to God: This temple breaks every convention of a Hindu shrine. Devotees offer fish and toddy to the deity. Dogs roam freely inside the sanctum. It is open to people of every religion without restriction. Prasad here is boiled green gram and hot tea. There is no entry fee and no closing time.
All photos: Representative images / AI-generated
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