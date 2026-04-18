Tallest dam in Asia: Not in China, Japan; Check location, height and facts
Tallest dam of India: Towering over the rugged Himalayan foothills, the Tehri Dam of Uttarakhand, India stands as a striking example of modern engineering meeting raw natural force. Often cited as the tallest dam in Asia, it is more than a structure of concrete and rock. It represents ambition, energy security, and the complex relationship between development and environment. Built across the Bhagirathi River, the dam has reshaped the landscape and continues to play a crucial role in northern India’s power and water needs.
1. Location
The dam is located in the scenic district of Tehri Garhwal, a region known for its steep valleys and seismic sensitivity. Positioned about 70 km from Dehradun, it sits at the confluence of mountainous terrain and fast-flowing rivers, making it an ideal—though challenging—site for such a massive project.
2. Height
With a staggering height of 260.5 meters (855 feet), the Tehri Dam is widely regarded as the tallest dam in Asia and one of the highest in the world. Its height allows it to store vast quantities of water, creating the expansive Tehri Lake, which stretches deep into the hills.
3. Multi-Purpose Powerhouse
This is not just a dam—it’s a lifeline. The Tehri project generates over 1,000 MW of hydroelectric power, with additional pumped-storage capacity planned. It also supplies drinking water to major urban centers including Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, and supports irrigation across thousands of hectares.
4. Engineering Against the Odds
Constructed in a seismically active zone, the dam is designed to withstand earthquakes of high magnitude. Engineers incorporated advanced safety features, making it resilient despite being located near the fragile Himalayan fault lines. Its rock and earth-fill design gives it flexibility—an essential trait in such terrain.
5. Controversies
The story of Tehri Dam isn’t without conflict. The construction led to the submergence of the old town of Tehri, displacing thousands of residents. Environmentalists and activists raised concerns about ecological damage, seismic risks, and the social cost of large dams, making it one of India’s most debated infrastructure projects.
6. Interesting Facts
The dam took over three decades to complete, from planning to execution. It is part of the larger Tehri Hydro Development Corporation (THDC) initiative. The reservoir is so vast that it has become a hub for water sports and tourism. It provides hydroelectric power of 2400 MW.
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