Tallest dam in Asia: Not in China, Japan; Check location, height and facts

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Tallest dam of India: Towering over the rugged Himalayan foothills, the Tehri Dam of Uttarakhand, India stands as a striking example of modern engineering meeting raw natural force. Often cited as the tallest dam in Asia, it is more than a structure of concrete and rock. It represents ambition, energy security, and the complex relationship between development and environment. Built across the Bhagirathi River, the dam has reshaped the landscape and continues to play a crucial role in northern India’s power and water needs.