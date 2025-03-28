Taste India: 7 Regional Desserts You Can’t Miss

7 / 7

It is known as paper sweet, is a traditional dessert from Andhra Pradesh especially famous in the Atreyapuram region. It is made with thin rice starch sheets, layered with sugar or jaggery, ghee and dry fruits, creating a delicate, crispy and melt in the mouth treat. This unique Andhra delicacy is known for its paper thin tecture and rich and buttery sweetness, often enjoyed during special occasions.