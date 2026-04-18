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NewsPhotosCyberpunk India: AI imagines our metro cities in 2070
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Cyberpunk India: AI imagines our metro cities in 2070

What will India look like in 2070? From floating cities in Mumbai to green utopias in Delhi, see how AI reimagines India's metros as cyberpunk paradises.

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ AI 

 

 

Updated:Apr 18, 2026, 08:31 AM IST
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India 2070

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India 2070

India 2070: A Glimpse Into the Future. What will the "New India" look like in 50 years? We used advanced AI to reimagine our busiest metros, and the results are breathtaking. Swipe/scroll to travel through time. 

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Mumbai

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Mumbai

Mumbai: The Venice of the East 2.0. Imagine a Mumbai where the sea is no longer a threat, but a highway. AI envisions a city of floating districts and underwater transit, solving the congestion of the Maximum City.

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Delhi

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Delhi

Delhi: From Smog to Sanctuary. A futuristic Delhi where pollution is a thing of the past. AI imagines the capital as a "Forest City," where nature and concrete coexist in perfect harmony.

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Bangalore

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Bangalore

Bangalore: The World’s Tech Capital. Moving beyond the legendary traffic jams, AI envisions a Bangalore where commutes happen via 3D-Hyperloops and the city is powered entirely by fusion energy.

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Kolkata

5/10
Kolkata

Kolkata: Where History Meets Tomorrow. The City of Joy retains its soul, but gains a futuristic edge. AI imagines a Kolkata that preserves its colonial charm while embracing the architecture of the 22nd century.

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Hyderabad

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Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Fusion City. From pearls to processors. AI envisions Hyderabad as the ultimate blend of royal Nizami heritage and cutting-edge cybernetics.

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Varanasi

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Varanasi

Varanasi: Spirituality in the Space Age. Even in 2070, some things never change. AI imagines a Varanasi where ancient rituals are enhanced by futuristic technology, creating a surreal, timeless atmosphere.

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Infrastructure

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Infrastructure

Goodbye Traffic, Hello Hyper-Speed. No more 5-hour drives. AI predicts a transit system where you can travel from Delhi to Mumbai in under an hour via vacuum tubes and autonomous air-taxis.

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Sustainability

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Sustainability

Net-Zero India: The Green Revolution. The future isn't just about neon lights; it's about survival. AI envisions an India that leads the world in sustainable living and carbon-negative architecture.

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Is This Our Destiny? The bridge between today and 2070 is built by the choices we make now. Which of these futuristic cities would you want to live in? Tell us in the comments! (Photo Credit: AI/ANI) 

 

 

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