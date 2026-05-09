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NewsPhotosThe hidden gem of Tamil Nadu: A mangrove forest silently protecting the Southeast coast of India
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The hidden gem of Tamil Nadu: A mangrove forest silently protecting the Southeast coast of India

We are aware of Sundarbans, the world’s largest continuous mangrove forest, but India is also home to the world’s second-largest mangrove forest, the Pichavaram Mangrove Forest in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu, silently protecting the Southeast coast of India.
Updated:May 09, 2026, 09:16 PM IST
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Situated in the Pichavaram village, it is one of India’s largest mangrove ecosystems. It spans approximately 1,100–1,478 hectares with broader wetland complexes larger between the Vellar and Coleroon estuaries, with over 50 islets and thousands of intricate waterways and canals. (Image: tnfdsutrula.com)

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A go to destination for backwaters, coastal lives, and serene views.

It offers a unique and versatile destination for every type of traveler, whether you seek a romantic escape, or a family holiday, or an adventurous nature expedition. Its emerald canals, tranquil backwaters, and pristine shoreline create a stunning natural setting that combines ecological significance with unforgettable experiences. (Image: tnfdsutrula.com)

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The hidden gem, a calm word with coastal ecosystem.

Surrounded by lush mangrove greenery, calm reflective waters, and the gentle symphony of bird calls, Pichavaram feels like a world apart. Here, the constant rush of daily life fades away as you immerse yourself in one of India’s most remarkable coastal ecosystems. (Image: tnfdsutrula.com)

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A hub for rich diversity and migratory birds.

The forest also supports a rich diversity of resident and migratory birds, including vibrant kingfishers, herons, egrets, and pelicans. Early morning or evening boat rides offer excellent opportunities to observe these species in their natural habitat, making it a perfect immersive experience for nature photographers and families. (Image: tnfdsutrula.com)

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Blue carbon poerhouse aka, Pichavaram

While tropical rainforests often dominate climate conversations, Pichavaram’s mangroves demonstrate superior per-hectare power in carbon storage, coastal defence, and resilience, earning them recognition as a “blue carbon” poerhouse. (Image: tnfdsutrula.com)  

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World's second-largest mangrove forest, Pichavaram.

Mangroves store 2–5 times more carbon per hectare than tropical rainforests. They trap carbon primarily in oxygen-poor soils and roots, where it remains locked for centuries. Pichavaram acts as a modest net carbon sink annually  with strong seasonal performance. Its soils and biomass make it highly effective despite its smaller stature compared to inland forests. (Tamil Nadu Tourism/X)  

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Pichavaram mangrove forest Tamil NaduCuddalore district
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