The legend of OP Baba: Why every army unit prays in this temple before heading to Siachen Glacier?
In the unforgiving heights of the world’s highest battlefield, where temperatures plummet below -40°C and survival is a daily battle against nature and the enemy, Indian Army soldiers find strength in faith. At the gateway to the Siachen Glacier stands a modest yet profoundly significant shrine dedicated to ‘OP Baba’, a soldier who, according to legend, continues to guard his comrades long after his earthly service ended.
A simple multi-faith temple, ‘Sarv-Dharma Sthal’ located at Siachen Base Camp, just metres from where the glacier melts into the Nubra River. Soldiers of every unit stop here before deployment to the world’s highest battlefield. No grand marble or ornate idols, just a sacred space draped in red cloth where “OP Baba ki Jai” echoes loudly. (Image: Atmanirvana.com)
According to army folklore from the late 1980s, Om Prakash, an Indian Army soldier, was deployed in the Siachen sector, reportedly at Malaun Post in the Bila Complex. During a fierce encounter, he single-handedly repelled a Pakistani patrol or attack while others were away. After his heroic stand, OP mysteriously disappeared, swallowed by the glacier’s treacherous terrain, snowstorm, or crevasse. His body was never recovered. (Image: X)
Soon after his disappearance, soldiers began reporting strange occurrences: vivid dreams in which OP warned them of impending avalanches, crevasses, enemy movements, or blizzards. These premonitions allegedly saved lives. Over time, the missing soldier transformed into OP Baba, a guardian spirit who never truly left the post. (Image: pib.gov.in)
Every incoming unit and officer formally “reports” to OP Baba at the shrine before moving up the glacier. The company commander briefs him as a senior officer on the mission, seeks blessings, and often ties a brass bell as a vow. On successful return or relief, troops return to thank him and hand over charge to the next unit via the shrine’s logbook. (Image: SSBcrack)
OP Baba is believed to be a strict disciplinarian. As a mark of respect and discipline, soldiers posted on the glacier abstain from alcohol, tobacco, and sometimes non-vegetarian food. This self-imposed code is strictly followed, reinforcing unit cohesion and mental resilience. (Image @adgpi/X)
What makes the shrine unique is its inclusive nature. It is a place of all faiths where Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, Christian, and Buddhist soldiers pray together. While prayers are offered to various deities, the ritual always begins with reverence to OP Baba. Shoes are reportedly allowed inside due to the extreme cold and operational needs, a practical exception that underscores its military character. (Image @adgpi/X)
At altitudes over 18,000–22,000 feet, where isolation, altitude sickness, and sudden weather changes test human limits, belief in OP Baba provides psychological strength and a profound sense of protection. Veterans and serving soldiers credit this living legend with boosting morale where official support alone cannot reach.
The legend of OP Baba is more than folklore; it is a testament to the unbreakable spirit of Indian soldiers and the power of belief in the face of impossible odds. As new units continue to report for duty at his shrine, the soldier who never returned keeps watching over the glacier he defended. OP Baba ki Jai! Jai Hind. (Image @adgpi/X)
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