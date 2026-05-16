The legend of OP Baba: Why every army unit prays in this temple before heading to Siachen Glacier?

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At altitudes over 18,000–22,000 feet, where isolation, altitude sickness, and sudden weather changes test human limits, belief in OP Baba provides psychological strength and a profound sense of protection. Veterans and serving soldiers credit this living legend with boosting morale where official support alone cannot reach.

The legend of OP Baba is more than folklore; it is a testament to the unbreakable spirit of Indian soldiers and the power of belief in the face of impossible odds. As new units continue to report for duty at his shrine, the soldier who never returned keeps watching over the glacier he defended. OP Baba ki Jai! Jai Hind. (Image @adgpi/X)