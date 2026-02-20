The soap-seller from Indore who just interviewed the President of France
On February 19, 2026, French President Emmanuel Macron sat down for a podcast interview in India. His interviewer was not a journalist from NDTV, The Times of India, or CNN. It was Raj Shamani, a 28-year-old entrepreneur and podcaster from Indore who once sold soap door-to-door to keep his family afloat. Macron's appearance on "Figuring Out with Raj Shamani" marks the latest milestone in one of the most unlikely rises in Indian digital media. Raj has interviewed Bill Gates, Vijay Mallya, Aamir Khan, MS Dhoni, Karan Johar, S. Jaishankar, MrBeast, and now Emmanuel Macron. His podcast has 14.8 million YouTube subscribers and ranks #1 business podcast on Spotify and YouTube in India. His net worth is estimated at Rs 91–110 crore. And less than a decade ago, he was a teenager borrowing Rs 10,000 from his father to make dishwashing liquid in two buckets at home.
The boy who sold soap to save his family
Raj Shamani was born on July 29, 1997, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, into a middle-class Marwari family. His father, Naresh Shamani, ran a small chemical trading business. When Raj was 16, his father suffered a severe diabetic attack and could no longer work. The family business collapsed. Bills piled up. Raj, still in school, knew he had to do something. He borrowed Rs 10,000 from his father and started making dishwashing liquid at home in two buckets. He called it Jadugar Drop. He priced it at Rs 45 for 500ml, significantly cheaper than Vim and Pril at Rs 110 for the same quantity. He went door-to-door in Indore's housing societies, demonstrating the product himself. It worked. Families bought it. Shops stocked it. Within months, Jadugar Drop was selling across Indore.
(Info source: Google) (Photo: @rajshamani)
From Rs 10,000 to Rs 200 crore
By 2015, Raj merged Jadugar Drop with his father's chemical trading business and renamed it Shamani Industries. The company expanded its product line, soaps, detergents, floor cleaners, toilet cleaners, hand sanitizers. Today, Shamani Industries reports a turnover of Rs 200 crore. It supplies products to local markets across Madhya Pradesh and neighboring states, and is also a contract manufacturer for platforms like ShopKirana. Raj did not stop at soap. He saw that the real opportunity was not just in selling products but in selling knowledge. He wanted to teach young Indians how to build businesses. But there was a problem. He could barely speak English. And he was terrified of public speaking.
(Info source: Google) (Photo: @rajshamani)
The boy who could not speak english
Raj grew up speaking Hindi and studying in a regional-medium school in Indore. English was not his strength. Public speaking made him anxious. But he knew that if he wanted to scale beyond Indore, he would have to overcome both. He forced himself onto stages, TEDx events (4-time speaker), corporate seminars, business forums, and international youth programs. He practiced in front of mirrors. He recorded himself. He failed dozens of times before he got good. By 2016, he was delivering motivational speeches at global organizations. By 2021, he was confident enough to start a podcast.
(Info source: Google) (Photo: @rajshamani)
The podcast that changed everything
In 2021, Raj launched "Figuring Out with Raj Shamani." The concept was simple: long-form conversations with entrepreneurs, celebrities, and thought leaders about money, business, success, and failure. His style was different from traditional media. He did not ask scripted questions. He did not interrupt. He let people talk. And people loved it. With 14.8 million YouTube subscribers and over 540 episodes, it became India's #1 business podcast on Spotify and YouTube, even surpassing global shows like Joe Rogan locally. It has featured Bill Gates, Vijay Mallya, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, MS Dhoni, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, MrBeast, and now Emmanuel Macron.
(Info source: Google) (Photo: @rajshamani)
How did Raj Shamani get Macron?
Emmanuel Macron's India visit in February 2026 was packed with official engagements, meetings with PM Modi, the AI Action Summit in Delhi, bilateral discussions in Mumbai. But in the middle of it all, Macron sat down with Raj Shamani for a podcast on France-India ties. How did that happen? Raj has spent years building relationships, credibility, and reach. His podcast is now a platform that global leaders want to be on because it reaches millions of young Indians directly. Macron's team saw the same thing Bill Gates' team saw. Raj is not traditional media. He is new media. And new media is where the youth is. The full episode released on February 19, 2026, and is now one of the most-watched political interviews in India.
(Info source: Google) (Photo: @rajshamani)
The multi-income empire
Raj Shamani is not just a podcaster. He is a full-fledged business ecosystem. Here are his key revenue streams:
1. Shamani Industries - Rs 200 crore FMCG business 2. Podcast sponsorships - partnerships with brands like Cred, CoinDCX, Groww 3. YouTube ad revenue - 14.8M subscribers generate significant earnings 4. House of X - platform helping creators build D2C brands in 7 days 5. Public speaking - corporate events, TEDx, global forums 6. Figuring Out Academy - online courses on entrepreneurship and branding 7. Angel investments - early-stage startups in FMCG, fintech, creator economy 8. Book royalties - "Build, Don't Talk" (Penguin Random House, 2022)
His estimated net worth is Rs 95–115 crore as of 2026. And he is only 28 years old.
(Info source: Google) (Photo: @rajshamani)
What makes Raj Shamani different?
Raj Shamani represents a new kind of Indian media power. He did not go to journalism school. He did not work at a newspaper or TV channel. He did not wait for permission. He built his own platform. And now, presidents and prime ministers come to him. What makes him different is authenticity. He speaks like a regular person, not a news anchor. He asks questions young Indians actually want answered. He shares his own failures and struggles openly. He does not pretend to be polished. He is relatable. And in an age where trust in traditional media is collapsing, relatability is the most valuable currency. Raj Shamani is not just a content creator. He is proof that in India's creator economy, anyone with a smartphone, a story, and the willingness to work can build something that matters.
(Info source: Google) (Photo: @rajshamani)
Trending Photos