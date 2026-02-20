The soap-seller from Indore who just interviewed the President of France

6 / 7

Raj Shamani is not just a podcaster. He is a full-fledged business ecosystem. Here are his key revenue streams:

1. Shamani Industries - Rs 200 crore FMCG business 2. Podcast sponsorships - partnerships with brands like Cred, CoinDCX, Groww 3. YouTube ad revenue - 14.8M subscribers generate significant earnings 4. House of X - platform helping creators build D2C brands in 7 days 5. Public speaking - corporate events, TEDx, global forums 6. Figuring Out Academy - online courses on entrepreneurship and branding 7. Angel investments - early-stage startups in FMCG, fintech, creator economy 8. Book royalties - "Build, Don't Talk" (Penguin Random House, 2022)

His estimated net worth is Rs 95–115 crore as of 2026. And he is only 28 years old.

(Info source: Google) (Photo: @rajshamani)