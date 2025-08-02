The Unsung Hero: How The Ubiquitous MiG-21 Shaped Subcontinental Air Warfare
The Indian Air Force will retire its last MiG-21 on September 19, ending a six-decade legacy. Once India's primary supersonic fighter, the MiG-21 played key roles in multiple wars but also earned a reputation for crashes. Modern aircraft like Tejas and Rafale now lead India's aerial combat fleet.
MiG-21 retires September 19
The Indian Air Force (IAF) will formally retire its last active MiG-21 fighter jet on September 19, bringing an end to the aircraft's distinguished service of over six decades, during which it served as a cornerstone of India's aerial defense capabilities.
Soviet Origins
The MiG-21 was originally developed by the Soviet Union’s Mikoyan-Gurevich Design Bureau and first flew in 1955
Fought In Major wars
It played a pivotal role in every major conflict from the 1965 Indo-Pak war to the 2019 Balakot airstrike, contributing significantly to India’s air dominance.
Balakot Heroics
In the 2019 Balakot operation, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman shot down a Pakistani F-16 with his MiG-21 Bison before being captured and later released.
India Induction
It entered Indian Air Force service in 1963, becoming India's first supersonic fighter jet. (Image: Meta AI)
