These Actual Jobs Are So Bizarre, They Seem Made Up — From Professional Cuddlers To Pet Food Tasters
These Actual Jobs Are So Bizarre, They Seem Made Up — From Professional Cuddlers To Pet Food Tasters

The world of work is far more diverse than office desks and just one uniform. Across industries and countries, there exist jobs that sound bizarre — yet they are entirely real, often well-paying, and sometimes even essential. 

Can reality be stranger than fiction? These real jobs, whether born from luxury, scientific quirks, or unusual human needs, these roles prove the saying.

Updated:Aug 11, 2025, 09:59 AM IST
Professional Cuddler

1/11
Professional Cuddler

Yes, people are hired just to cuddle. These professionals offer comfort, emotional support, and stress relief through platonic and non-sexual physical touch.

Pet Food Taster

2/11
Pet Food Taster

Before pet food hits the shelves, some companies employ taste testers to ensure quality, consistency, and appeal. They test the products from a texture and smell standpoint.

Iceberg Mover

3/11
Iceberg Mover

The person who is employed as an "Iceberg Mover" tows or redirects drifting icebergs to prevent collisions with ships or platforms.

Water Slide Tester

4/11
Water Slide Tester

Water Slide Tester ensures safety and fun by riding and rating water slides at theme parks and resorts. This could be a dream job for thrill-seekers. 

Odor Judge

5/11
Odor Judge

Yes! Odor Judges are employed by hygiene product companies; these workers sniff breath, feet, or more to assess the effectiveness of deodorants or toothpaste.

Golf Ball Diver

6/11
Golf Ball Diver

These trained divers retrieve thousands of lost golf balls from ponds and lakes at golf courses. 

Professional Mourner

7/11
Professional Mourner

In some cultures, particularly in parts of Asia and Africa, people are paid to cry and lament loudly at funerals to show respect for the deceased.

Face Feeler

8/11
Face Feeler

Used by skincare brands, Face Feelers are trained to evaluate the effectiveness of products by touching and feeling skin before and after treatment.

Dog Surfing Instructor

9/11
Dog Surfing Instructor

Especially popular in California and Australia, instructors teach dogs how to ride waves.

Line Stander

10/11
Line Stander

From concert tickets to new tech launches, some people make a living standing in long queues on behalf of others.

Credits

11/11
Credits

Photo Credit: All Representational Images/ Pixabay

