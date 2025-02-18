These Are India's Five Richest Temples; Gold, Diamonds, Billions In Donations And....
India, known for its rich cultural heritage and diversity, has nearly 500,000 temples across the country. These temples hold deep religious significance and symbolize tradition. Many of these ancient structures and sculptures also attract tourists. Every year, thousands of devotees visit these sacred sites, which are also known for their significant wealth accumulation.
Wealth of temples
The total wealth of temples amounts to hundreds of millions of rupees. Devotees and travelers visit these sacred sites to fulfill their spiritual and religious aspirations. Every day, these temples conduct various religious rituals for a large number of worshippers.
Donations to temples
People donate various amounts to temples, from a single rupee to crores. Inside their vaults, there are gold bags, diamond jewelry, and other treasures worth thousands of crores. Here are the top 5 richest temples in India and their estimated wealth.
Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple
Padmanabhaswamy Temple, located in Thiruvananthapuram, is the richest temple in India and the wealthiest in the world. It is believed to have hidden treasures worth around one trillion rupees in its underground chambers. Devotees donate crowns, jewels, idols, and gold ornaments to the Lord Vishnu temple. The Golden Idol of Mahavishnu alone is valued at rs 500 crore. Net worth of Padmanabhaswamy Temple is Rs 1,20,000 crore.
Tirumala Tirupati Temple
Tirupati Balaji Temple, also known as Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, is the second richest temple in India. Built in the 10th century, it is one of the most visited religious sites in the world. According to a government report, the temple receives around USD 6 million in donations every day from nearly 30,000 visitors. As of last year, its total value was over Rs 900 crore, with 52 tonnes of gold jewelry. Every year, the temple converts more than 3,000 kg of gold donated by devotees into gold reserve deposits with nationalized banks. Net worth of Tirupati Balaji Temple is Rs 650 crore.
Vaishno Devi Temple
Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine is the third richest temple in India. It is located 14 km from Katra, at a height of 5,200 feet inside a cave that is millions of years old. This sacred site in Jammu attracts over 10 million pilgrims every year, making it the second most visited temple after Tirupati. Over the past five years, devotees have donated hundreds of kilograms of gold, increasing the temple’s gold reserves to 1.2 tonnes. The temple is estimated to receive donations worth Rs 500 crore every year. Net worth of Mata Vaishno Devi Temple is Rs 500 crore.
Shirdi Sai baba temple
Shirdi Sai Baba Temple is the fourth richest temple in India. Sai Baba of Shirdi is known for his miracles and acts of kindness, attracting millions of devotees from around the world. The temple has gathered wealth worth over Rs 2,000 crore. Reports suggest that its bank account holds more than Rs 1,800 crore, along with 380 kg of gold, 4,428 kg of silver, and a large amount of cash in different currencies, including dollars and pounds.
Golden Temple
The Golden Temple is the sixth richest temple in India and the most sacred site in Sikhism. Also known as Sri Harmandir Sahib, it is a place of deep spiritual significance. The temple has a rich history and was rebuilt with marble and gold by Maharaja Ranjit Singh in 1830 after facing periods of destruction. Its beauty and holiness attract millions of visitors. Net worth of Golden Temple is Rs 500 crores
