Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2860695https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/these-are-indias-five-richest-temples-gold-diamonds-billions-in-donations-and-2860695
NewsPhotosThese Are India's Five Richest Temples; Gold, Diamonds, Billions In Donations And.... These Are India's Five Richest Temples; Gold, Diamonds, Billions In Donations And....
photoDetails

These Are India's Five Richest Temples; Gold, Diamonds, Billions In Donations And....

India, known for its rich cultural heritage and diversity, has nearly 500,000 temples across the country. These temples hold deep religious significance and symbolize tradition. Many of these ancient structures and sculptures also attract tourists. Every year, thousands of devotees visit these sacred sites, which are also known for their significant wealth accumulation.

Updated:Feb 18, 2025, 05:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Wealth of temples

1/7
Wealth of temples

The total wealth of temples amounts to hundreds of millions of rupees. Devotees and travelers visit these sacred sites to fulfill their spiritual and religious aspirations. Every day, these temples conduct various religious rituals for a large number of worshippers.

Follow Us

Donations to temples

2/7
Donations to temples

People donate various amounts to temples, from a single rupee to crores. Inside their vaults, there are gold bags, diamond jewelry, and other treasures worth thousands of crores. Here are the top 5 richest temples in India and their estimated wealth.

Follow Us

Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple

3/7
Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple

Padmanabhaswamy Temple, located in Thiruvananthapuram, is the richest temple in India and the wealthiest in the world. It is believed to have hidden treasures worth around one trillion rupees in its underground chambers. Devotees donate crowns, jewels, idols, and gold ornaments to the Lord Vishnu temple. The Golden Idol of Mahavishnu alone is valued at rs 500 crore. Net worth of Padmanabhaswamy Temple is Rs 1,20,000 crore.

 

Follow Us

Tirumala Tirupati Temple

4/7
Tirumala Tirupati Temple

Tirupati Balaji Temple, also known as Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, is the second richest temple in India. Built in the 10th century, it is one of the most visited religious sites in the world. According to a government report, the temple receives around USD 6 million in donations every day from nearly 30,000 visitors. As of last year, its total value was over Rs 900 crore, with 52 tonnes of gold jewelry. Every year, the temple converts more than 3,000 kg of gold donated by devotees into gold reserve deposits with nationalized banks. Net worth of Tirupati Balaji Temple is Rs 650 crore.

 

Follow Us

Vaishno Devi Temple

5/7
Vaishno Devi Temple

Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine is the third richest temple in India. It is located 14 km from Katra, at a height of 5,200 feet inside a cave that is millions of years old. This sacred site in Jammu attracts over 10 million pilgrims every year, making it the second most visited temple after Tirupati. Over the past five years, devotees have donated hundreds of kilograms of gold, increasing the temple’s gold reserves to 1.2 tonnes. The temple is estimated to receive donations worth Rs 500 crore every year. Net worth of Mata Vaishno Devi Temple is Rs 500 crore.

 

Follow Us

Shirdi Sai baba temple

6/7
Shirdi Sai baba temple

Shirdi Sai Baba Temple is the fourth richest temple in India. Sai Baba of Shirdi is known for his miracles and acts of kindness, attracting millions of devotees from around the world. The temple has gathered wealth worth over Rs 2,000 crore. Reports suggest that its bank account holds more than Rs 1,800 crore, along with 380 kg of gold, 4,428 kg of silver, and a large amount of cash in different currencies, including dollars and pounds.

 

Follow Us

Golden Temple

7/7
Golden Temple

The Golden Temple is the sixth richest temple in India and the most sacred site in Sikhism. Also known as Sri Harmandir Sahib, it is a place of deep spiritual significance. The temple has a rich history and was rebuilt with marble and gold by Maharaja Ranjit Singh in 1830 after facing periods of destruction. Its beauty and holiness attract millions of visitors. Net worth of Golden Temple is Rs 500 crores

 

Follow Us
Richest temples in indiawealthiest temples IndiaSri Padmanabhaswamy Temple net worthdonations in templesGold in templeshidden treasures in temples
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Richest temples in india
These Are India's Five Richest Temples; Gold, Diamonds, Billions In Donations And....
camera icon7
title
gold in pakistan river
Gold Worth Pakistani Rupees 800,000,000,000 Found In Belly Of THIS Pakistan's River; People Stood In Line With Buckets For...
camera icon7
title
Most Expensive Penthouse In India
A White House At Top Of 400-Feet Tower...THIS $20 Million Penthouse Is Surrounded By Grassy Lawn, Has Swimming Pool, Is Owned By....
camera icon7
title
Lord Tungnath
7 Reasons To Visit A Hidden Gem Of Himalaya,Tungnath
camera icon12
title
Mountain Regions
Discover 10 Most Beautiful Mountain Regions In The World For Adventure Seekers And Nature Lovers
NEWS ON ONE CLICK