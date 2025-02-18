4 / 7

Tirupati Balaji Temple, also known as Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, is the second richest temple in India. Built in the 10th century, it is one of the most visited religious sites in the world. According to a government report, the temple receives around USD 6 million in donations every day from nearly 30,000 visitors. As of last year, its total value was over Rs 900 crore, with 52 tonnes of gold jewelry. Every year, the temple converts more than 3,000 kg of gold donated by devotees into gold reserve deposits with nationalized banks. Net worth of Tirupati Balaji Temple is Rs 650 crore.