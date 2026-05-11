These temples in India give away gold/silver ornaments and coins as prasad to devotees

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Tucked into the hilly terrain near Kadamalaikundu in Tamil Nadu's Theni district, the Sri Varamtharum Maligaiparai Karuppasamy Temple is not the kind of place you stumble upon by accident. You come here with a purpose, usually because everything else has failed. The presiding deity is the Pathinettampadi Karuppasamy, the 18th Step guardian deity, revered across the region as a fierce protector who delivers justice and grants boons to those who seek them sincerely. The name itself, Varamtharum, meaning "one who grants boons", sets the tone for what devotees expect when they climb to this shrine.