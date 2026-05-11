These temples in India give away gold/silver ornaments and coins as prasad to devotees
In most temples across India, prasad means something sweet, a ladoo, a piece of fruit, a handful of sugar crystals wrapped in a leaf. You offer your prayers, you receive your blessing, and you head home. But in a handful of temples scattered across the country, devotees walk away with something rather more tangible. Gold ornaments, Silver coins, and Currency. These are temples where the divine offering is not measured in calories but in carats, and the stories behind them are as fascinating as the traditions themselves.
Sri Varamtharum Maligaiparai Karuppasamy Temple, Theni, Tamil Nadu
Tucked into the hilly terrain near Kadamalaikundu in Tamil Nadu's Theni district, the Sri Varamtharum Maligaiparai Karuppasamy Temple is not the kind of place you stumble upon by accident. You come here with a purpose, usually because everything else has failed. The presiding deity is the Pathinettampadi Karuppasamy, the 18th Step guardian deity, revered across the region as a fierce protector who delivers justice and grants boons to those who seek them sincerely. The name itself, Varamtharum, meaning "one who grants boons", sets the tone for what devotees expect when they climb to this shrine.
Timing to visit
The temple is particularly busy on Thursdays, Fridays, and Amavasya, the new moon day, when special worship and Arulvakku, or divine oracles, are conducted. Many who visit are dealing with personal crises, legal disputes, or family troubles that seem to have no resolution. The temple's reputation for cutting through such knots has been built over generations, rooted in the teachings of the late Maharishi M Pandi Poosari and now carried forward by A P S Sivakumar Poosari.
Why temple is viral
What recently brought the temple to wider attention, however, was something that spread rapidly on social media, the practice of offering money as prasad to devotees. In a country where most temples hand out sweets, the sight of worshippers receiving currency notes as a sacred offering was striking enough to go viral. For the regular devotees of Karuppasamy, it was simply another expression of a deity known for giving back to those who come to him in faith.
Mahalaxmi Temple, Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh
If the Karuppasamy temple offers money quietly and without fanfare, the Mahalaxmi Temple in Ratlam does the opposite, and once a year, it turns into one of the most visually extraordinary religious spectacles in central India. Located at Manak Chowk in the heart of Ratlam city, roughly 2.7 kilometres from the railway station, this temple is dedicated to Mahalaxmi, the goddess of wealth. For most of the year, it functions as a well-visited neighbourhood shrine with darshan timings running from 6 am to 11:30 pm. But when Diwali arrives, everything changes.
What devotees get
Devotees who visit during the festival period receive coins and jewellery as prasad, a tangible token of the goddess's blessings that most leave with considerably more carefully than the sweets they might pocket at an ordinary temple. In a country with over a million temples, these two stand apart not for their architecture or their antiquity, but for the simple, striking fact that what you receive here is not just a blessing. It is something you can hold in your hand.
Why this temple is viral
Over the five days of the festival, beginning on Dhanteras, the deity and the entire shrine are decorated with currency notes, gold ornaments and diamond jewellery donated by devotees, a collective offering that reportedly crosses Rs 100 crore in value during the festival period. The tradition is said to have been started by Maharaja Ratan Singh Rathore, and it has continued unbroken ever since, drawing thousands of devotees who believe that offering valuables to Mahalaxmi during Diwali multiplies their own prosperity in the year ahead.
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