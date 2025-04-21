THIS 187-Acre, Luxurious School Is Like A Palace; Has A HUGE Fee Of Rs … Know All About One Of India’s Plushest Schools
India is home to a school that stands out for its grandeur and heritage. Built decades ago, this institution features spacious classrooms, modern facilities, and impressive infrastructure. Its historic architecture gives it the appearance of a royal palace, making it one of the most luxurious schools in the country.
Most Luxurious Schools In Country
Many famous people have studied at this school. From actors and politicians to business leaders the alumni are successful in many different fields.
Mayo College Location
Mayo College is a private school in Ajmer, Rajasthan. It is located near the Aravalli hills and offers a beautiful view for the students.
187 Acres Of Land
Today, the school covers 187 acres of land, with a peaceful lake and hills nearby. It offers luxurious facilities and amenities that meet international standards, focusing on the overall development of the students.
Oldest Schools Of India
Mayo College is one of the oldest schools, established in 1875. It was envisioned by Lord Mayo, the then Viceroy, in 1870, to be a "Raj Kumar College" in Ajmer for educating royal heirs.
First student of Mayo College
The college started with Maharaja Mangal Singh of Alwar as its first student, under Principal Sir Oliver St. John. The main building, designed by Major Mant, was finished in 1885. Over the years, the school grew, accepting students from various backgrounds and providing extensive facilities for their education.
Annual Fees
Originally established for royals, this school now welcomes students from all backgrounds. According to the school's official website, the annual or tuition fee is Rs 10,53,000. The total fee, including all expenses, can go up to Rs 20,02,500.
Mayo College Stamp
The Government of India issued a special stamp featuring the iconic Main School building of Mayo College.
