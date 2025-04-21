Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2889253https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/this-187-acre-luxurious-school-is-like-a-palace-has-a-huge-fee-of-rs-know-all-about-one-of-india-s-plushest-schools-2889253
NewsPhotosTHIS 187-Acre, Luxurious School Is Like A Palace; Has A HUGE Fee Of Rs … Know All About One Of India’s Plushest Schools
photoDetails

THIS 187-Acre, Luxurious School Is Like A Palace; Has A HUGE Fee Of Rs … Know All About One Of India’s Plushest Schools

India is home to a school that stands out for its grandeur and heritage. Built decades ago, this institution features spacious classrooms, modern facilities, and impressive infrastructure. Its historic architecture gives it the appearance of a royal palace, making it one of the most luxurious schools in the country.

 

Updated:Apr 21, 2025, 05:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Most Luxurious Schools In Country

1/7
Most Luxurious Schools In Country

Many famous people have studied at this school. From actors and politicians to business leaders the alumni are successful in many different fields.

 

Follow Us

Mayo College Location

2/7
Mayo College Location

Mayo College is a private school in Ajmer, Rajasthan. It is located near the Aravalli hills and offers a beautiful view for the students.

 

Follow Us

187 Acres Of Land

3/7
187 Acres Of Land

Today, the school covers 187 acres of land, with a peaceful lake and hills nearby. It offers luxurious facilities and amenities that meet international standards, focusing on the overall development of the students.

 

Follow Us

Oldest Schools Of India

4/7
Oldest Schools Of India

Mayo College is one of the oldest schools, established in 1875. It was envisioned by Lord Mayo, the then Viceroy, in 1870, to be a "Raj Kumar College" in Ajmer for educating royal heirs.

 

Follow Us

First student of Mayo College

5/7
First student of Mayo College

The college started with Maharaja Mangal Singh of Alwar as its first student, under Principal Sir Oliver St. John. The main building, designed by Major Mant, was finished in 1885. Over the years, the school grew, accepting students from various backgrounds and providing extensive facilities for their education.

 

Follow Us

Annual Fees

6/7
Annual Fees

Originally established for royals, this school now welcomes students from all backgrounds. According to the school's official website, the annual or tuition fee is Rs 10,53,000. The total fee, including all expenses, can go up to Rs 20,02,500.

 

Follow Us

Mayo College Stamp

7/7
Mayo College Stamp

The Government of India issued a special stamp featuring the iconic Main School building of Mayo College.

 

Follow Us
expensive schools in Indiaroyal school mayo collegemayo college feesIndia's luxurious schoolmayo college royal palaceelite schools in India
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Virat Kohli
Most 50-Plus Scores In IPL History: Virat Kohli Surpasses David Warner; Check Top 7 Batters
camera icon10
title
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
10 Players To Hit A Six On 1st Ball Of IPL Career: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Joins Andre Russell; Check Full List
camera icon6
title
7 Richest Celebrity Chefs In India
7 Richest Chefs In India: Not Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, THIS Cook Tops The List With Whopping Net Worth Of...
camera icon7
title
Upcoming concerts in india
From AR Rahman To Travis Scott: 7 Upcoming Concerts In India You Can’t Miss in 2025
camera icon7
title
WrestleMania 41
WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Results: Jey Uso’s Glory, Fatu’s Debut Title Win, And Rollins’ Shocking Victory - Check Full List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK