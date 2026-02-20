Advertisement
This beautiful Island is known as 'Island of Sandalwood' - From it's rich trade legacy to everything you need to know | CHECK
photoDetails

This beautiful Island is known as 'Island of Sandalwood' - From it's rich trade legacy to everything you need to know | CHECK

Whether you land in the eastern or western part, the island greets you with rugged hills, turquoise waters, and an earthy aroma that echoes its rich past. Check out to discover how this remarkable island shaped history through nature and trade.

 

Feb 20, 2026
'Island of Sandalwood'

'Island of Sandalwood'

Timor, often called the “Island of Sandalwood,” lies within the Indo-Malayan archipelago and has long been famed for its rich sandalwood forests, prized for their intense, lingering fragrance. This aromatic legacy once made Timor a vital hub in ancient trade routes.

 

Location of Timor Island

Timor is located in Southeast Asia and forms part of the Lesser Sunda Islands. The island sits north of Australia, east of Java, and at the crossroads of the Indian and Pacific Ocean regions. Although, today, Timor is politically divided: its western portion is part of Indonesia, while the eastern half constitutes the independent nation of Timor-Leste.

 

Why Island got the Title of Sandalwood

The island gained fame for its vast sandalwood forests. Its dry tropical climate enhanced the tree's rich aroma and high oil content, making the wood highly prized. Timorese sandalwood was especially valued in global trade for its intense, long-lasting fragrance.

 

Rich trade legacy

Timor, famously dubbed as the "Island of Sandalwood", renowned for it's rich aroma and trade legacy has once been known for supplying the world's most fragrant timber, attracting traders from Asia and Europe. The island holds a trade legacy and blends historic significance with striking hills, clear waters and raw topical beauty.

 

Historic commercial significance

Timor held a significant place along early international trade routes. Traders from China, India, and the Middle East once sailed there for prized sandalwood used in temples and medicine. Later, Portuguese and Dutch powers competed fiercely for control, as the island became a major global export center for the valuable timber.

 

Luxury wood in Ancient times

Findings shows, Sandalwood from Timor was once considered more precious than gold in some trade markets. Due to it's high oil  content unlike other, it's still used in ceremonies, medication and other spiritual rituals.

 

