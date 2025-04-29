Advertisement
THIS Business Tycoon Owns The Most Expensive House In Bengaluru — Not In Indiranagar Or Jayanagar, But In... | Check His Net Worth And Other Details
THIS Business Tycoon Owns The Most Expensive House In Bengaluru — Not In Indiranagar Or Jayanagar, But In... | Check His Net Worth And Other Details

Azim Premji's Bengaluru residence in Whitefield stands as a harmonious blend of tradition, sustainability, and quiet luxury.

Updated:Apr 29, 2025, 08:10 PM IST
Location and Value

Location and Value

Azim Premji's farmhouse-style residence is located in Whitefield, Bengaluru—a serene alternative to the city's more conventional elite neighbourhoods. As per the reports, his house is worth Rs 350 crore, while, Premji's net worth was reported to be USD 11.8 billion, according to Forbes.

Architectural Design

The 6,000-square-foot home, designed by BNA Balan + Nambisan architects, blends traditional Indian elements with modern farmhouse aesthetics, featuring high ceilings, pitched roofs, and natural materials.

Distinct Elevations

The house’s east side showcases brick cladding with a dry, minimalist landscape, while the west elevation contrasts with stone cladding set against lush greenery.

Premji's home emphasizes eco-conscious living by using reclaimed and refurbished materials, reflecting a commitment to environmentally responsible architecture.

Lifestyle Reflection

The estate’s serene design and understated luxury align with Premji’s personal philosophy—living simply yet purposefully, away from the city’s chaos.

Azim PremjiAzim Premji House
NEWS ON ONE CLICK