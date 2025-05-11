THIS Indian- Origin Scientist Became 'Father Of Pakistan’s Nuclear Bomb' — All You Need To Know About Him

6 / 7

Abdul Qadeer Khan's is one of the most controversial figure, from his nuclear bomb innovation to the smuggling of secret information. Pressured by the US, President Pervez Musharraf removed Khan from the national nuclear laboratory, although he retained him as a scientific adviser to the government. In 2004, Khan apologised to the nation for his illicit proliferation activities in a public broadcast. 'I take full responsibility for my actions and seek your pardon.' Khan had said. He was later pardoned by Musharraf but placed under house arrest at his palatial home in Islamabad. He was released in 2009, but his movements were strictly monitored and remain a subject of debate.