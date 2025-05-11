THIS Indian- Origin Scientist Became 'Father Of Pakistan’s Nuclear Bomb' — All You Need To Know About Him
Scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan moved to Pakistan after the 1947 partition. He is known as the 'father of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb.' He was awarded the Nishan-i-Imtiaz, one of the country’s highest civilian honours, for his role in making Pakistan a nuclear power. He was the man who made Pakistan the first islamic country to have to construct and operate commercial nuclear plants. In 1981, Pakistan’s nuclear research complex was renamed Dr AQ Khan Research Laboratories by Mohammed Zia ul-Haq. Known as national hero in Pakistan, Khan was secretly smuggling nuclear weapons technology to countries like Iran, Libya and North Korea.
Abdul Qadeer Khan's Academia
Khan graduated from the University of Karachi with a degree in metallurgy in 1960. later he pursued graduate studies abroad, first in West Berlin and then in Delft, Netherlands, where in 1967 he received a master’s degree in metallurgy. In 1972 he earned a doctorate in metallurgical engineering from the Catholic University of Leuven in Belgium.
Abdul Qadeer Khan 'Nuclear Smuggler'
According to ANI, After India conducted a nuclear test in 1974, Khan reportedly wrote to Pakistan's then Prime Minister Zulkar Ali Bhutto and joined his nation's clandestine efforts to develop nuclear power. According to several media reports, he later stole secret designs and sensitive information while working in Europe. He was subsequently convicted in absentia by a Dutch court for nuclear espionage. If the conspiracy is to be believed, Khan stole drawings of centrifuges and compiled a list of mainly European suppliers from whom parts could be procured.
Abdul Qadeer Khan Connection With India
Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan was born on April 1, 1936 in Bhopal, India. He moved to Pakistan after the 1947 partition and immigrated to West Pakistan in 1952. Khan later became a key figure in Pakistan’s nuclear weapons program. He was also involved for decades in a black market for nuclear technology, becoming one of the world’s most notorious nuclear smugglers.
Abdul Qadeer Khan - Metallurgist
Abdul Qadeer Khan a key figure in Pakistan’s nuclear weapons program who earned degrees in metallurgical engineering from top European institutions and played a key role in building Pakistan's uranium-based bomb. In 1972, Khan began working in Netherlands at Physical Dynamic Research Laboratory (FDO), a subcontractor of Ultra Centrifuge Nederland (UCN). Khan worked as a nuclear scientist for the government for nearly ove three decades, building Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities and testing its first nuclear device in 1998.
Controversial Figure
Abdul Qadeer Khan's is one of the most controversial figure, from his nuclear bomb innovation to the smuggling of secret information. Pressured by the US, President Pervez Musharraf removed Khan from the national nuclear laboratory, although he retained him as a scientific adviser to the government. In 2004, Khan apologised to the nation for his illicit proliferation activities in a public broadcast. 'I take full responsibility for my actions and seek your pardon.' Khan had said. He was later pardoned by Musharraf but placed under house arrest at his palatial home in Islamabad. He was released in 2009, but his movements were strictly monitored and remain a subject of debate.
Abdul Qadeer Khan Death
Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan regarded as the father of Pakistan's nuclear programme, passed away at 85 on October 10, 2021 after a brief illness. To millions of Pakistani's, he was a national hero. According to Reuters, Khan had tested positive for COVID-19 in August and was initially admitted to the Khan Research Laboratories Hosptial. As his condition worsened, he was transferred to a military hospital in Rawalpindi. Khan was discharged after a few weeks, his health deteriorated again, and he was readmitted, as reported by Al Jazeera reported.
(All Images: ANI/ X )
