This is India’s highest village with a population of less than 150

1 / 5

The village is also motorable, making it a tourist destination and can therefore be reached by vehicles, a feat that was once unthinkable at such high altitudes. Just getting to Komic is an experience in itself, as the mountain roads leading there offer breathtaking views of rocky landscapes, gullies, and glaciers. However, the journey demands caution, as altitude sickness remains a real risk for most travelers.(Image: X)