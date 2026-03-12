This is India’s highest village with a population of less than 150
Situated in the scenic beauty of Himachal Pradesh lies India’s highest inhabited village, Komic, in the Spiti Valley of the Lahaul and Spiti district, at an altitude of 4,587 meters above sea level.
The village is also motorable, making it a tourist destination and can therefore be reached by vehicles, a feat that was once unthinkable at such high altitudes. Just getting to Komic is an experience in itself, as the mountain roads leading there offer breathtaking views of rocky landscapes, gullies, and glaciers. However, the journey demands caution, as altitude sickness remains a real risk for most travelers.(Image: X)
One of Komic’s main attractions is the Tangyud Monastery, a centuries‑old Buddhist temple that rises above the snow‑covered hills. Painted in deep red and adorned with intricate murals, it serves as a spiritual hub for the local community and a place of visitation for travelers seeking peace and a deeper understanding of Himalayan Buddhist culture. (Credit: Adpbe Stock)
Tourism has given Komic a noticeable profile over the past year, yet the village has managed to retain its authenticity. Homestays with local families offer visitors a chance to experience Spitian hospitality, sample traditional food, and learn about the lives of people living so close to the sky. With only limited mobile connectivity, the stay naturally becomes a digital‑detox experience. (Credit: Adobe Stock)
The villagers carry on with remarkable determination, supported by their livestock, traditional farming practices, and the strength of their close‑knit community. (Credit: Adobe Stock)
The village is famous for its altitude and a population of fewer than 150 people. Life here is a blend of simplicity, tradition, and resilience in the face of harsh weather conditions. Winters are extremely cold, and temperatures plummet well before the month ends, leaving the place bitterly cold and isolated. (Credit: Adobe Stock)
