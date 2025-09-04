This Is India's Fastest Train With 180km/h Top Speed, Not Rajdhani, Tejas - It's...
India has an extensive railway network, connecting remote regions with major cities. Over the years, Indian Railways has introduced several fast trains, with Vande Bharat surpassing Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Tejas in speed and popularity.
The Vande Bharat Express has a top speed of 180 kmph and is designed for 160 kmph, but currently averages 110 kmph due to infrastructure constraints.
On most routes, speeds reduce to 80–100 kmph, though five routes allow 130 kmph throughout and two more offer 110 kmph on long stretches
Vande bharat runs both sleeper and chaircar. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper trainset at BEML’s Bangalore complex on September 1, 2024.
Key features include USB charging lights, display panels, security cameras, modular pantries, accessible berths and toilets, and hot-water showers in 1st AC coaches.
The trainset, indigenously designed and promises to transform long-distance rail travel with enhanced comfort, safety, and efficiency.
BEML integrated critical systems propulsion, bogies, plug doors, brakes, and HVAC consolidating the entire manufacturing process at its Bangalore facility. (All Images: ANI)
