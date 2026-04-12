This is Pakistan's most developed city, not Islamabad, Lahore or Rawalpindi -Check how it compares to India's most developed city

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Most Developed City of Pakistan: Pakistan, carved out of India in 1947, as the two nations got independence from the Britishers, tries to compete with its Eastern neighbour on all fronts. Despite being similar in age, bonth nation's growth trajectories have been totally different. India is today the world's fifth largest economy with around $4 trillion GDP, while Pakistan ranks 41st/42nd with $400 billion GDP. There is a stark difference in their cities as well. India has dozens of developed cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Chennai, and Hyderabad while Pakistan has only a handful of names for comparison. The most developed city of Pakistan is Karachi and while that of India is Mumbai.