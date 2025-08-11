This Is Smallest District In India By Area: Not Lakshadweep, Yanam, Diu, or Daman, It Is…Total Area Is…
India, as we know it today, traces its origins to ancient civilizations that date back thousands of years. Over the centuries, it has grown into a blend of diverse cultures, languages, traditions, landscapes, cuisines, and more. It is the world’s seventh-largest country by area and the most populous nation.
India’s Location and Bordering Countries
India is bordered by the Indian Ocean in the south, the Arabian Sea in the southwest, and the Bay of Bengal in the southeast. It shares land borders with Pakistan, China, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.
Number of states in India
India has 28 states and 8 union territories. The number of states dropped from 29 to 28 on 5 August 2019, when Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised into two union territories. Together, these states and union territories form the core of the nation’s administrative and political framework.
Union territories divided into districts
States and union territories are further divided into districts, which play an important role in local governance, administration, and delivering public services.
Union Territory of Puducherry
Talking about the smallest district in India, Mahé, located in the Union Territory of Puducherry, holds this distinction with an area of just 8.69 km. It is one of the four census districts of Puducherry and falls under the administrative control of the Puducherry district.
Coastal beauty
The entire Mahé region is covered within its boundaries, and despite its small size, it is known for its coastal beauty, cultural blend, and rich historical background.
Sixth least populated dictrict
Mahé is the smallest district in India by land area and ranks as the sixth least populated among the country’s 780 districts.
Highest Number of districts in THESE states
As of 27 March 2025, India has a total of 780 districts. Among the states with the highest number of districts, Uttar Pradesh leads with 76, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 57, and Rajasthan with 55.
