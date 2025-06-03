photoDetails

english

2910737

The Chenab Bridge, located in India, is the world's highest railway bridge. Towering above the Chenab River, the engineering marvel of the country surpasses even the height of the Eiffel Tower of Paris.

In a post on the social media platform X, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, regarding the soon-to-be inaugurated Chenab Bridge, wrote, "Built to withstand nature’s toughest tests."

"A proud symbol of New India’s strength and vision!" the Minister added.