THIS Is World's Highest Railway Bridge; Not In Japan, China Or Switzerland; It's In...
THIS Is World's Highest Railway Bridge; Not In Japan, China Or Switzerland; It's In...

The Chenab Bridge, located in India, is the world's highest railway bridge. Towering above the Chenab River, the engineering marvel of the country surpasses even the height of the Eiffel Tower of Paris. 

In a post on the social media platform X, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, regarding the soon-to-be inaugurated Chenab Bridge, wrote, "Built to withstand nature’s toughest tests."

"A proud symbol of New India’s strength and vision!" the Minister added. 

Updated:Jun 03, 2025, 09:12 PM IST
PM To Inaugurate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Chenab Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir on June 6, 2025 (Friday). 

Which State In India?

The Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, is located in India's Jammu and Kashmir. 

Which Railway Link?

The Chenab Bridge is a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL).

Height Of The Highest Railway Bridge

The world's highest railway bridge spans the Chenab River at a height of 359 meters above the river, which is 35 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower.

How Many Feet Above Riverbed?

The arch bridge between Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district of J-K is 1,178 feet above the riverbed. It forms a link from Katra to Banihal. 

Designed To Withstand Earthquake

One of the unique features of the Chenab Bridge is that it was designed to bear earthquake forces of the highest intensity zone-V in India, according to a statement of the Ministry of Railways.

Over Two Decades Of Wait

The project was approved in 2003 but was delayed due to fears of stability and safety. The contract for constructing the Chenab Bridge was awarded in 2008. 

Test Conducted Successfully

Earlier, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that all the tests on the Chenab Railway Bridge were conducted and were successful.

Tests For What?

The tests were conducted to check the stability and safety of the Chenab Bridge. They include high-velocity winds test, extreme temperatures test, earthquake-prone test, and hydrological impacts due to water level increase.

Lifespan

The world's highest railway bridge will be able to withstand winds with speeds up to 260 km/hr and will have a lifespan of 120 years. 

Length Of Bridge

This bridge is 1315m (1.315km) long. 

Credits

All Image Credits: ANI

