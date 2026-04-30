This state has highest population density in India; not Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra or West Bengal

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Bihar is the Indian state with the highest population density among the major states. Latest estimates, around 2023–2026 place Bihar’s population density at approximately 1,300–1,405 persons per square kilometer, far above other large states like West Bengal (1,100–1,133) or Uttar Pradesh (1,000). Delhi (a Union Territory) has the absolute highest density in India at over 15,000 persons/km², but among full-fledged states, Bihar leads the list.

(Note- All the images are representative images; Source: Freepik)