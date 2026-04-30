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NewsPhotosThis state has highest population density in India; not Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra or West Bengal
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This state has highest population density in India; not Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra or West Bengal

Bihar is the Indian state with the highest population density among the major states. Latest estimates, around 2023–2026 place Bihar’s population density at approximately 1,300–1,405 persons per square kilometer, far above other large states like West Bengal (1,100–1,133) or Uttar Pradesh (1,000). Delhi (a Union Territory) has the absolute highest density in India at over 15,000 persons/km², but among full-fledged states, Bihar leads the list. 

 

 

(Note- All the images are representative images; Source: Freepik) 

 

Updated:Apr 30, 2026, 09:45 PM IST
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Highest density among major states

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Highest density among major states

Bihar tops the list of Indian states with a density of ~1,388–1,405 people per km² (2023–2025 estimates). This reflects intense pressure on land and resources compared to the national average of ~434 persons/km². 

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Dense rural heartland

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Dense rural heartland

Over 83–88% of Bihar’s population is rural, making it one of India’s most densely populated rural regions. Fertile Gangetic plains support heavy agricultural settlement, leading to closely packed villages and small landholdings.

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Ganges river influence

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Ganges river influence

The mighty Ganges and its tributaries create highly fertile alluvial soil across Bihar, historically attracting dense human settlement for farming. This riverine ecosystem sustains one of the world’s most populated agricultural belts.

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High population growth

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High population growth

Bihar has shown strong population growth (e.g., from ~104 million in 2011 to over 130 million recently). A young demographic (high proportion under 25) and relatively higher fertility rates contribute to rising density over time.

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Agricultural economy & land pressure

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Agricultural economy & land pressure

Intensive cultivation of rice, wheat, maize, and sugarcane on limited arable land results in extreme fragmentation of holdings. High density drives heavy dependence on agriculture, with challenges like low productivity per person.

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Urban centers & emerging pressure

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Urban centers & emerging pressure

While largely rural, cities like Patna, Gaya, and Bhagalpur are growing rapidly. Increasing urbanization adds pressure on infrastructure, housing, and services in already crowded areas.

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Challenges & opportunities

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Challenges & opportunities

High density strains resources, water, sanitation, education, and healthcare while also providing a large young workforce. Improved literacy, skill development, and migration offer pathways to ease density-related pressures.

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