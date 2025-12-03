Advertisement
This Train Has A PRIVATE BATHROOM With SHOWER Inside Your Cabin - Not In India, But Here's Where You'll Find It
This Train Has A PRIVATE BATHROOM With SHOWER Inside Your Cabin - Not In India, But Here's Where You'll Find It

Step inside one of the world's most luxurious train journeys where having a private bathroom with a shower isn't a dream — it's standard. From the moment you enter your compartment to that first hot shower while crossing the Arctic Circle, see why this train experience is unlike anything you've encountered before.

 

Updated:Dec 03, 2025, 08:30 AM IST
Welcome To Your Private Compartment

1/8
Welcome To Your Private Compartment

Welcome To Your Private Compartment

Imagine walking into this instead of a crowded coach. Just you, one co-passenger, and your own private space for the next 12 hours. This is your home on wheels from Narvik to Stockholm — complete with everything you need without stepping outside.

(Photo source: X/@maharajmeister)

 

Breakfast With A View

2/8
(Photo source: X/@andersenetjarn)

Breakfast With A View

Wake up to complimentary breakfast as Swedish forests and Norwegian fjords pass by your window. The Arctic Circle journey includes meals that match the spectacular scenery outside.

(Photo source: X/@andersenetjarn)

 

 

The Game-Changer — Your Private Bathroom

3/8
(Photo source: X/@NomadShubham)

The Game-Changer — Your Private Bathroom

This is what sets this train apart. A full bathroom inside your compartment with a toilet, sink, and working shower. No walking through coaches. No queues. No waiting. Just you and your co-passenger sharing this clean, private space.

(Photo source: X/@NomadShubham)

 

Shower While Racing Through The Arctic

4/8
(Photo source: X/@IntercitySimon)

Shower While Racing Through The Arctic

Yes, you can actually shower on a moving train. Hot water, fresh towels, complimentary shampoo — all while the Arctic landscape rushes past outside. This is luxury travel redefined at 100 km/h.

(Photo source: X/@IntercitySimon)

 

 

The Comfortable Sleeping Setup

5/8
(Photo source: X/@IntercitySimon)

The Comfortable Sleeping Setup

Two beds — upper and lower — already made with massive pillows and warm blankets. Sleep like you're in a hotel while covering 1,000 kilometers through Norway and Sweden. Comfort meets adventure.

(Photo source: X/@IntercitySimon)

 

6/8
(Photo source: X/@doc7austin)

(Photo source: X/@doc7austin)

The Arctic Landscape Experience

7/8
(Photo source: X/@nonstopeurotrip)

The Arctic Landscape Experience

For 12 hours, watch breathtaking landscapes transform from Norwegian fjords to Swedish wilderness. This isn't just transportation — it's a front-row seat to some of Earth's most stunning scenery.

(Photo source: X/@nonstopeurotrip)

 

Worth Rs 60,000? You Decide

8/8
(Photo source: X/@doc7austin)

Worth Rs 60,000? You Decide

The price tag sparks debate, but the experience is undeniable. A private bathroom with shower, comfortable beds, meals included, and 1,000 km through the Arctic Circle. This level of train luxury exists in Scandinavia — the question is, would you pay for it?

(Photo source: X/@doc7austin)

Narvik to Stockholm train
