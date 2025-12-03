This Train Has A PRIVATE BATHROOM With SHOWER Inside Your Cabin - Not In India, But Here's Where You'll Find It
Step inside one of the world's most luxurious train journeys where having a private bathroom with a shower isn't a dream — it's standard. From the moment you enter your compartment to that first hot shower while crossing the Arctic Circle, see why this train experience is unlike anything you've encountered before.
Welcome To Your Private Compartment
Imagine walking into this instead of a crowded coach. Just you, one co-passenger, and your own private space for the next 12 hours. This is your home on wheels from Narvik to Stockholm — complete with everything you need without stepping outside.
(Photo source: X/@maharajmeister)
Breakfast With A View
Wake up to complimentary breakfast as Swedish forests and Norwegian fjords pass by your window. The Arctic Circle journey includes meals that match the spectacular scenery outside.
(Photo source: X/@andersenetjarn)
The Game-Changer — Your Private Bathroom
This is what sets this train apart. A full bathroom inside your compartment with a toilet, sink, and working shower. No walking through coaches. No queues. No waiting. Just you and your co-passenger sharing this clean, private space.
(Photo source: X/@NomadShubham)
Shower While Racing Through The Arctic
Yes, you can actually shower on a moving train. Hot water, fresh towels, complimentary shampoo — all while the Arctic landscape rushes past outside. This is luxury travel redefined at 100 km/h.
(Photo source: X/@IntercitySimon)
The Comfortable Sleeping Setup
Two beds — upper and lower — already made with massive pillows and warm blankets. Sleep like you're in a hotel while covering 1,000 kilometers through Norway and Sweden. Comfort meets adventure.
(Photo source: X/@IntercitySimon)
(Photo source: X/@doc7austin)
The Arctic Landscape Experience
For 12 hours, watch breathtaking landscapes transform from Norwegian fjords to Swedish wilderness. This isn't just transportation — it's a front-row seat to some of Earth's most stunning scenery.
(Photo source: X/@nonstopeurotrip)
Worth Rs 60,000? You Decide
The price tag sparks debate, but the experience is undeniable. A private bathroom with shower, comfortable beds, meals included, and 1,000 km through the Arctic Circle. This level of train luxury exists in Scandinavia — the question is, would you pay for it?
(Photo source: X/@doc7austin)
