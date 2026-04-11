Meet the tiny creatures that survive extreme conditions without leader

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Honeybee: When a hornet approaches a honeybee nest, the colony can trigger a synchronized body-wave that ripples across the surface of the hive in seconds. It looks like a glittering curtain and helps confuse or deter the predator. In another famous defense, Japanese honeybees can swarm around a hornet and heat the ball to about 46°C, enough to kill the invader while the bees survive. Representative image. (Photo: Freepik)